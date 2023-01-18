A new coffee shop has opened up in Swan Hills, much to the delight of the coffee lovers in the community. Perks Of Home opened for business on November 29, 2022, in the café space adjacent to the Home Hardware store. Krista Emery, the owner of Swan Hills Home Hardware and the attached building housing Perks Of Home, explains that she and her staff had decided to open the café earlier in November but had to wait for repairs to the front of that building to be completed.
When asked what led to the decision to open Perks of Home, Emery explained that the café building had been empty and wasn’t really being used. Running the café was something that she and her staff loved doing, and as Emery owns the café building with all of the kitchen facilities and coffee-making equipment, the most significant expenses of opening a café had already been covered. In addition to providing a comfortable space for the people of Swan Hills to get together for a great cup of coffee and delicious breakfast, the café also strengthens the community with more employment opportunities.
With a combination of soft and warm indirect lighting at the front of the cafe and brighter (but not harsh) lighting as one moves further in toward the back of the space and an eclectic mix of furnishings and décor, Perks of Home has achieved an invitingly cozy and relaxed atmosphere that is sure to appeal to a broad range of patrons.
Emery reports that the new cafe has received a very positive response from the community, saying, “It’s been overwhelming, whether it’s just someone coming in for coffee or full groups.” She also said that she and her staff are “very appreciative to be in Swan Hills; we love it here.”
Perks of Home is open from Monday to Friday, serving breakfast from 6:30 – 11:00 AM and coffee service until 2:00 PM. Emery hopes to extend the café’s operating hours once she has had a chance to get a better feel for what would work best in the Swan Hills community. There are no plans at this time to expand the menu beyond breakfast offerings.
The café also offers catering services. They have been catering business meetings and have closed for private events. Over the holiday season, they provided Christmas dinners for private functions. Emery reports that this part of the business has worked out well. Anyone interested in the café’s catering services can call Home Hardware at (780) 333-4328 and ask for Perks of Home.