The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council this week put on hold approving a project in Centennial Park.
Council seemed set to authorize staff to proceed with a public procurement for the supply and installation of shade sails in place of the construction of a gazebo in Centennial Park.
However, concerns raised by councillors led to a deferral.
Ward 2 Coun. Angela Kelman said the project should be put on hold until a more formal consultation is done with residents.
“My concern is that we’re spending this money just to spend the money and say it’s done,” Kelman said.
“While it may look nice and perform the function that the teepee performed, maybe there’s a better way to spend the money, something that will better benefit the park, and I do feel, given the reaction in the community, that it’s probably a good idea to do some formal consultation, whether that’s in terms of a community meeting or perhaps a survey.”
Coun. Mark Jamison, the other Ward 2 representative, suggested a deferral, while making the project part of the 2024 budget process.
“Where we take a look at all of the parks and we have a strategy for all of our parks with respect to this kind of shading,” Jamison added.
In 1967, a teepee was erected in Seeley's Bay to commemorate Canada's Centennial Year. In 2019, the teepee had become structurally unstable and was removed, leaving a vacant concrete pad for future use.
The proposal for this project is that funds allocated under the 2023 capital budget for the gazebo project would be re-allocated to the shade sail project.
An amount of $40,000 was included in the 2022 capital budget for the supply and installation of a gazebo in Centennial Park. A tender was released and tender respondents submitted pricing ranging from $65,000 to $128,000. As a result of the insufficient available budget, the tender was cancelled. The $40,000 budgeted amount was carried over to 2023.
Under the 2023 capital budget, an additional $25,000 was allocated for the gazebo project, bringing the total to $65,000. While reviewing the concrete pad that supported the old teepee, staff considered a shade sail as a viable alternative.
In staff’s report, it is noted that shade sails provide UV protection from the sun (97 per cent) and are highly waterproof (95 per cent). Additionally, a building permit is not required to install a shade sail and it can be removed for the winter to avoid damage from weather. Further, the height posts for the shade sails can be set to make the sails difficult to vandalize.
An example of shade sails can be seen at the Rockport Customs Dock, where the Friends of the Rockport Customs Dock funded and installed sails in recent years.
If the project were eventually to get approved, staff recommended the colour of the shade sails at the teepee location be blue to pay tribute to the Centennial Teepee. For the shaded seating area, staff recommended a red sail as an homage to the Red Canoe Fest.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)