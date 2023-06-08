The Golden Hills School Division (GHSD) hosted their second annual demonstration powwow at Strathmore High School (SHS) on June 1, hosting schools from across the county.
Originally intended to take place in the field outside the school, SHS’ powwow was migrated indoors due to unfavourable weather conditions.
SHS principal, Doug Raycroft, explained the powwow was a little different than a more traditional event, as it took place over a shorter period of time, and focussed more on learning and teaching than ceremony or competition.
“When they do something, our MC would talk about why they do it that way and the importance of it. And when they do the dances, they also talk about the significance of the different dances and the regalia,” said Raycroft. “It is a more educational pow wow and a cultural experience for the kids … I think it is really important because part of being culturally aware is to have the knowledge, which is a big part of the experience. The more you know, the more you are able to understand.”
Prior to engaging all of their schools in one large event, schools across the GHSD would put on individual powwows for local students.
According to Raycroft, the switch to a larger, single event was to give some schools that may not have had their own powwows a chance to engage in the culture and learning, as well as to coordinate so students can share in a larger experience together.
“Schools that are a part of the Siksika Service Agreement, and they have students from Siksika in their school. We have been doing it, but some schools, there is no agreement, so there are not as many Siksika students in them,” said Raycroft.
“It is important for the school division to share that experience with all the schools. This gives us a chance to do that … if you have never been to a powwow and you didn’t understand the significance to why they do it or the costumes, or the regalia, you will never have a full understanding.”