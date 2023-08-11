Liberal Windsor- Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced an investment of $1,034,216 for five projects across Southwestern Ontario through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) during an event hosted at the Essex Centre Sports Complex last Thursday afternoon. This is to help reduce energy consumption through retrofitting homes.
The funding came from the FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF) Sustainable Affordable Housing Initiative, which is funded by the Government of Canada.
One of those projects was for Essex Non-Profit Homes, a concentrated development in Essex Centre, which received $499,990 to deep retrofit four homes.
The retrofits in Essex have all been completed.
The homes are of different styles, Hans Kogel, President of Haerko Inc., said, noting the variety validated the work, so it could be expanded across Essex Non-Profit Homes' entire portfolio of 121 homes.
He added the work completed included foundation restoration, adding below grade insulation, insulating the exterior to reduce energy consumption, changing the forced-air gas furnaces to heat pumps, introducing heat recovery ventilation, and adding heat recovery in the drain tubes for wastewater. In addition, all windows and doors were replaced and the homes were sealed to reduce infiltration.nAttic insulation was also increased.
Kogel noted the homes were occupied during the restorations.
The total cost of retrofitting the homes was $625,000, with Essex Non-Profit Homes contributing $125,000,with the remainder coming from the FCM funding. He added the cost per home would be around $110,000 to complete the remainder of the houses with Essex Non-Profit Homes.
“If you look at the average life that we are going to extend these homes, it’s over 50-years. These homes will not survive without that kind of investment. In addition to the energy savings, which is substantially beneficial to the tenants, they are also saving the cost of building new,” Kogel added.
The project expects to achieve a 54 percent reduction in energy usage, 76 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and a 14 percent reduction in tenant utility bills, information from FCM explains.
With the bulk of the work completed prior to the winter, he noted tenants have noticed a difference in savings and home comfort already.
“It’s not just building more energy-efficient homes, but we are building local expertise here in terms of deep retrofits that are going to create more energy- efficient homes, more affordable homes,” MP Kusmierczyk said, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce, Development and Disability Inclusion. “We know we are going to need to do this, really, across the gamut of homes across Essex County in the present.”
In addition, this will create jobs in the community as well, he added.
Alysson Storey, a Chatham Councillor and rep on the FCM Board as part of the Ontario Caucus, explained the Green Municipal Fund is a peer-review process. There is a team that reviews applications to see how they fit the criteria.
She said she was proud to bring this kind of investment to the area.
Information from the FCM notes Canadian municipal governments and project partners of municipalities, including private-sector entities, not-for-profit organizations, and Indigenous communities, can apply for GMF funding. The application process is thorough and goes through peer-review approval.
It adds that the GMF has a robust governance system. The GMF Council, made up of representatives fromthe municipal sector, the federal government, and the private sector, reviews and recommends projects to FCM’s Board of Directors for approval. GMF reports annually to the ministers and the public on the program’s performance.