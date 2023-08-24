The Village has about 28 acres of land that could be used to help address housing issues in Kaslo. That’s a very short version of a report staff submitted to the Union of BC Municipalities for the land inventory it is drawing up.
The land in the southwest corner of the village is municipally owned, and has nearby access to Village water, FortisBC power, and fibre internet. Each of the two parcels comes with challenges and opportunities that would require further planning.
The list being developed by UBCM will help the Province identify potential areas in communities that could be sites for mixed housing projects over the next five to ten years. The list creates no obligation for municipal governments and they don’t have to move on any project.
“The purpose at this point is to get a sense of public land available for housing and understand which municipalities might be interested down the road in partnerships to create more housing in their communities,” the UBCM letter says.
New colours for KSCU
The Kootenay Savings Credit Union has won permission to give its building a fresh coat of paint. Staff reported they had approved the colour scheme for the building as submitted by the KSCU, and recommended council grant the necessary Heritage Development Permit for the job.
The KSCU has chosen a green and grey palate for the building.
“The overall colour scheme is a significant improvement over the existing paint scheme of the façade, which did not conform to the historic colours and has become worn and faded,” noted a staff report. “Repainting in the new colour scheme should be a welcome improvement to the Front Street commercial heritage district.”
EV charging stations
The Village has two new electric vehicle charger stations. The two units were installed in mid-July on Second Street at the Vimy Park Municipal Campground. The two units cost $20,000 to install, and all but $2,000 of it was covered by grants from the Community Energy Association’s Accelerate Kootenays initiative.
Meanwhile, a status report on the existing Level 2 charge station showed usage was up year over year. From June 2021 to June 2022, the station was connected for 325 hours, while from June 2022 to June 2023, it was connected 411 hours. Last year, it earned $825 in revenue.
Noise bylaw
The historic steam whistle on the paddlewheeler is one step closer to being exempt from the Village noise bylaw. A new Noise Control Bylaw received third reading from council, the last step before adoption.
The updated bylaw was prompted by a letter of complaint from a couple who said they found the Moyie’s whistle disturbing, and pointed out it technically violated the Village noise bylaw when it’s aired several times a day, including the high-noon signal.
A staff review prompted a wholesale rewrite of the bylaw to update the language and fines. (Among other things, the old one technically prohibited music in town). It sets a ‘quiet time’ when noise is more strictly controlled, and prohibits things like noisy mufflers, limits construction hours, and gives more tools to deal with noisy animals.
Setting fines for bylaw violations
There are about 60 more things you can do in town that can get you a ticket — though you’re unlikely to run afoul of many of them.
Staff presented the latest iteration of its revised Municipal Ticketing Bylaw to council for third reading, including amendments from the last few months’ discussion on the issue.
The bylaw sets the fines for violation of various Village bylaws. For example, offences set out in the Dog Control Bylaw – having an unlicensed dog, not cleaning up after the animal or interfering with enforcement – all carry a $100 fine.
Two of the stiffest new fines are for running an outdoor market or community event without insurance, or being a mobile vendor on Village land without approval. Those will catch you a $1,000 fine.
Messing with traffic signs and signals, having an illegal secondary suite or erecting an illegal fence will net a $250 fine (note, fines can be issued daily for repeat offenders).
One item that did prompt discussion from council was the $250 fine should someone “deface, remove, destroy or injure any Park Property or Natural Feature” in the village.
Councillor Matthew Brown didn’t think that was enough, who noted the fine was higher for having a noxious weed problem on a property.
“I think the fine is too low… it puts a premium on our built community, and not the natural environment,” he argued. “I think we should put a value on these things and show they have at least equal value to our man-made world, that the natural world has equal value.”
Council agreed with Brown, and voted to increase the fine for that item to $500.
Nearly a third of the new fines set in the bylaw have to do with violations against the community water and sewer system. Connecting to or disconnecting from the water or sewer system illegally, selling water, or tampering with a fire hydrant can all net a violator a $1,000 fine.
The bylaw received third reading from council, the last stage before adoption at the next meeting.
Bylaw Enforcement Policy
With all the updates to the ticketing system, council also adopted a new policy on how bylaws will be enforced, how complaints will be managed and decisions made.
The policy reaffirms that bylaw enforcement is complaint-driven, with a few exceptions. It outlines the criteria for a valid complaint, and emphasizes that limited staff resources may prevent the investigation of all but the most serious issues. A ranking system is included.
The policy notes that the Village will first seek voluntary compliance, with staff capacity determining further action, if any. The policy also outlines how staff reports to council about enforcement activities and includes guidance on privacy issues.
The policy was adopted by council.
Breaking stalemate for RC club
The Kaslo Flying Club got another step closer to resuming its activities – flying remote-controlled model aircraft – at the west end of the aerodrome runway area. The club is starting up again after taking a break during the pandemic.
Council authorized a Temporary Licence of Occupation to the club “subject to the provision of acceptable insurance coverage.” The licence will allow members of the club only to fly their model planes in the area.
The decision clears up a Catch-22 the club found itself caught in.
“The Kaslo RC Club requires an agreement with the Village of Kaslo to obtain insurance coverage through (its national group),” noted a staff report. “The Village requires insurance as a condition of issuing a TLO.”
To avoid the stalemate, council approved the TLO on the condition that the club get insurance, allowing them to move forward on their insurance application.
Woodstove replacement
It’s fall, and that means it’s time for the annual Community Wood Smoke Reduction Program (or Woodstove Exchange Program) grant. The RDCK administers provincial funds for homeowners to replace their old woodstoves to help reduce air pollution in communities. About 20 people can take advantage of the program, receiving about $500 for a new woodstove. Higher rebates are available for moving to electric furnaces or heat pumps.
The Village approved adding to that pot, and will grant $100 to up to five people to swap out their old stoves in Kaslo.
Staff say usually about two people apply for the grant annually.
911 upgrade
Council gave the CAO the go-ahead to enter into a funding agreement with the Union of BC Municipalities for ‘next generation’ 911 service.
The Village will receive $45,000 to spend on upgrading systems for the new service, as well as support the RDCK’s part of the upgrade work.
A total of $60 million has been provided by the Province and is being administered by UBCM, with base grants of $45,000 approved for every municipality.
“There is some municipal work that needs to be done to improve mapping and addressing in Kaslo, and the associated costs are eligible expenses,” notes staff.
The $45,000 can cover 100% of the project costs, and must be spent by 2026.
Aerodrome tenant
There’s a new tenant at the Village aerodrome. Council approved moving forward with a public notice that Eclipse Helicopters was applying to rent Hangar Lot #7 until the end of 2026. The company, which has bases in Penticton, Vernon and Cranbook, lists its services as heli-tourism and heli-skiing, precision flying work and construction.
The Village will get just under $1,100 annually for the life of the contract.