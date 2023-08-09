CANSO – Canso and area roadways will feel the thunder as the fourth annual Route 16 Thunder Rally, hosted by the Canso Area Development Association (CADA), rolls in this weekend.
The event began in 2019 as a collaboration between CADA, Stanfest, Canso Lions and the Lost Shores Gallery as a means to increase summer attractions in the area. That plan has met its objective – bringing 100 to 125 motorcycle riders, in addition to other visitors that come for the live music and field games, to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) for the event.
CADA President Harold Roberts told The Journal that the influx of visitors over the Thunder Rally weekend, from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, will bring financial rewards to businesses all along Route 16 – from the gas bar in the village of Guysborough to service groups that provide meals to rally participants like the Canso Lion Club and the ladies of the Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Port Felix.
A booklet about the area, which promotes local businesses, will also be distributed to rally participants and businesses that purchase ads. Roberts said that helps businesses connect with each other and entices visitors to take in more attractions and services.
“Now, of course, the beneficiary of all this is the youth,” said Roberts, adding, “Once we pay off related expenses, all proceeds go to both minor hockey and figure skating … that helps pay for ice time in our municipally owned arena. So, once again, we're circulating money raised back into the economy.”
Kerri Rhynold, outgoing fundraising chair for the Canso and Area Minor Hockey Association, said the Thunder Rally, as well as other fundraisers, help keep the cost low for participant registration, “And goes towards paying for ice time…That is one of our major things. It costs a lot of money to pay for ice time. We're looking at anywhere between $20,000 and $30,000 a year.”
The association has six levels of hockey – from U7 up to U18 – and draws participants from all of Guysborough County, running from October until the end of March, with registration opening soon for new and existing players.
Rhynold added that ice time isn’t just for practice and games, it’s also for things like power skating and goalie clinics, “So we're also paying for that ice time as well.”
Roberts told The Journal approximately 40 to 45 volunteers brought the Thunder Rally roaring to life each summer, spending many hours over the winter making plans and marketing the event. He added that, along with local businesses, the Guysborough District Business Partnership, the MODG and the MLA for Guysborough-Tracadie Greg Morrow also had a hand in supporting and promoting the event.
For more information on the Thunder Rally, visit: https://route16thunderrally.ca.