This past Saturday Mattawa’s streets came alive with lights and Christmas cheer as the Parade of Lights rolled through town. The annual event is hosted by Mattawa’s fire department, and as always, fire fighters were sure to invite Santa Claus out for the festivities, and a place of honour on the parade’s last float.
“The parade was a big success this year,” noted Chelsey Grant, Mattawa’s communications coordinator. “I have received nothing but positive comments in person from residents, through emails and on social media.”
With 36 floats registered, this year’s parade was the biggest parade Mattawa has seen, and “all participants did a fantastic job decorating their floats,” Grant noted, a point not overlooked by the many residents lining Main Street to take in the spectacle.
See: Break out your float, Mattawa’s Christmas parade returns
Grant noted the OPP “did a wonderful job” leading the parade and keeping folks safe, and town staff handed out hot chocolate to parade goers at Annie’s Park, which was set up for the holiday occasion.
Of note this year the parade was live streamed via Facebook so that residents at the nursing home and other residents could catch the festivities from the comfort of home. The idea is to “keep the event inclusive for all,” Grant noted.
After the parade, a “great turnout” arrived upstairs at the Mike Rodden Arena to meet Santa Claus in person and receive a treat bag courtesy of the Mattawa Fire Association.
“Overall, the parade was excellent and a great show of the love and pride we have for our small town of Mattawa, as well as the growth of the business we have had here in the past year,” Grant enthused.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.