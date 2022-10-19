Each of Algonquin Highlands’ five bridges are structurally sound.
Adam Thorn, the township’s public works manager, delivered inspection results to council during its Oct. 13 regular meeting. He said the joint project with Haliburton County was the second of three inspections.
“Everything turned out really well on the bridges,” he said. “The overall condition is good. No major repairs required.”
Any minor repairs will be folded into the 2023 maintenance budget.
To secure better pricing due to setup costs for the consultant, a request for proposal stated that the successful proponent would be retained for two cycles with the option for a third cycle subject to satisfactory performance (2020, 2022 and 2024).
Keystone Bridge Management Corporation performed inspections, provided comments, service life, and estimated replacement values on five bridges.
The 28-year-old Bear Lake Road Bridge was deemed to be in good serviceable condition. There was some decay present in the southwest corner abutment crib that will require partial replacement of timbers in a few years.
Its replacement value is pegged to be $3,380,000.
Consultants said the 77-year-old Buckslide Dam Bridge should be considered as two structures. The new bridge spans the old structure and is in good condition. The original structure carries the water from the dam overflow and appears to be an old T-Beam structure possibly extended to the north with a concrete culvert.
Due to the high velocity flow through the original structure, the 2020 inspection of the original structure was from a distance. The condition of the north end of the culvert structure appeared good and engineers were unable to access the south end.
Its replacement value is $1,218,000.
“When it comes time to further inspection, repairs, or even a rebuild, we would definitely need to have other agencies involved with that,” Thorn said.
The St. Peters Bridge, which is 60 years old, was assessed is in good condition. The main concern is the missing drainage tubes at the bridge corners.
“Current damage is minimal, extensions should be replaced to prevent further damage to the girder ends and bearing seats,” engineers noted in the report to council.
Its replacement value is $3,075,000.
The 33-year-old Dawson Road Culvert was deemed to be in good condition. Its replacement value is $590,000.
The 49-year-old Airport Road Bridge is in overall very good condition. There is no warrant for rehabilitation at this time. Consider replacing joint seals as a maintenance activity. Its replacement value is $3,181,000.
Councillor Jennifer Dailloux asked if the replacement costs were set in stone.
“When the end of the lifecycle of any bridge comes to pass, there might be a redesign,” she said. “(There may be) thinking about how a bridge might be crafted differently to reduce the overall cost.”
Thorn said the replacement costs reflect the price to duplicate the existing structure.
“These costs that are replacement values listed in the report are based on if the bridge was to fail today and be replaced tomorrow,” Thorn said. “It would be taking one bridge out, replacing it with the exact same style and material as what’s currently there.”