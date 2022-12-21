Motorists in Swan Hills were in for a surprise on Thursday evening on encountering a sea of flashing lights from an array of law enforcement vehicles and the ambulance at the intersection of Main Street and Ravine Drive. The Swan Hills RCMP detachment, EMS, the Community Peace Officer, and Alberta Health Services (AHS) Health Promotion partnered to bring back the seasonal Candy Cane Campaign after a two-year break due to the pandemic and related public health measures.
The Candy Cane Campaign raises awareness about winter safety. Motorists passing through are pulled over and receive a candy cane along with safety messages for the holidays. The safety messaging includes warning against driving while impaired, ensuring that drivers are prepared for winter emergencies, and reminders to drive carefully in light of winter conditions.
AHS Public Health Promotion Facilitator Terri Flemmer was on hand during the event and reported that this year's campaign received a positive response, handing out 75 candy canes to participating motorists.