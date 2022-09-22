The Galt Museum and Archives will be presenting a week of educational programs leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 geared towards reconciliation and awareness on Indigenous heritage.
Elders and community leaders will host a variety of programming from education on Treaty 7 to the impacts of segregation and assimilation through the colonial education system.
“We’re an institution here at the Galt, that not only focuses on the history of the space, but the history of the people in our community. It is really important leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation that the Galt has some activities not just for learning, but also for enjoyment and celebrating Blackfoot and Indigenous culture. There will be lots of opportunities to learn something new and interesting. With films from local community members like Blanche Bruised Head, speakers like Mike Bruised Head, and the Galt is putting together a few short documentary films,” said Kristin Krein community program coordinator for the Galt.
Working hard to get reconciliation out to the public, the Galt builds relationships with elders in the community to present honest and truthful pieces to the public.
“We are the heart of the community, we want to see people who are outside shown on the inside. I believe we have a responsibility towards reconciliation as an institution that provides educational programming in our historical space here,” said Krein.
On September 27 at 7pm the Galt will host Tiffany Prete who will present a piece on the History of the Colonial Education System, focused on Kainai children and discussing how the Canadian Government assimilated Indigenous youths starting in the 1870s.
“I have spent the last few years of my life working in public education, and reading her dissertations, especially on how important it is to have Indigenous culture in the public education system, is phenomenal,” said Krein.
Krein notes the events would be a great opportunity to have classes attend and if any would like to organize attendance, to contact her via email at Kristin.Krein@galtmuseum.com.
Pointing out some events do take place during school hours or can be viewed virtually, registration is required for some but all will be free as part of the Week of Truth programming.
“I would like to encourage everyone to come out, and if they haven’t had the opportunity to come in the last few years, we want to see you. Participate in the programs. This is an opportunity to come together,” said Krein. “Its going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to do a lot of learning and we’re going to celebrate together.”
Events are on the Galt Museums calendar running from today until Sept. 29.