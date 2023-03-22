The video has been shared countless times on social media. A cloudy morning in late February. A woman screams, as she’s attacked while loading her car in the parking lot near the Metro grocery store. She’s thrown to the ground, and thieves drive off in her car. Initially, police didn’t know about the video, but have since traced it to its origins.
“Violent carjackings such as the one seen in Milton on February 21, are fortunately very rare,” Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Media Relations Officer Constable Ryan Anderson said. There have been only two of these types of violent carjackings within the last three years. Police arrested 38-year-old Shawn Moore outside a Brampton home. Moore was held without bail on charges related to robbery, theft, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. The second suspect is still at large.
Halton Experiencing “Significant Increase” Auto Theft
According to Statistics Canada, over 83 thousand car thefts nationally. In Milton, 233 cars were stolen throughout 2022. “It’s still very high for us, still exceptionally high” Detective Sergeant Dwayne Perron said. Perron leads the District 1 Criminal Investigations unit. In the City of Mississauga, 995 cars were stolen in the first week of January alone, meanwhile, Toronto Police report that vehicle theft has surpassed break & enter as the “second most prevalent crime for 2022.”
The thefts happen in the overnight hours between 3 am-5 am and take approximately 45 seconds. The thieves plug a device into a car’s diagnostic port, and then use the information to reprogram a blank key fob. Vehicles targeted include newer models of Dodge Rams, Lexus SUV’s, Toyota Highlanders, and Jeep brand SUVs; all with a push button start
Police have noticed an increase in reprogramming thefts, since the beginning of this year, and in response have created an Auto task force. In February, police charged 38-year-old Suleiman Alhamarneh of Mississauga and 27-year-old Amro Alkiswani stand charged with 14 counts of trafficking in the stolen property over $5,000, Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000, and Possession of Automobile Master Key. Police also recovered 25 vehicles that were being shipped for sale overseas.
“This isn’t just a property crime anymore,” Perron said. The Auto Taskforce made several arrests while investigating the theft of a pickup truck in Georgetown on March 2, 2023. Officers learned the suspects were based at a Milton Air B&B, and using a rented Hyundai Elantra to steal cars in the area. Three male suspects in their late teens were arrested at a gas station in Mississauga and charged with offences related to the theft of a motor vehicle. One 18-year-old male was wanted for First Degree Murder in the province of Quebec. Police seized a loaded handgun, a large machete-style knife, and tools used for reprogramming-style thefts.
Police Hold Public Forum on Auto thefts
Community leaders together with HRPS organized a public forum to speak about the thefts on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Perron, along with Sergeant Mark Pidberezny took questions from the audience and spoke for two hours on the problem, and how to prevent the thefts from happening in the first place.
Stais Armstrong realizes that what’s happening in Milton is a broader issue in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). However, the increase in violence is still worrying. “I’m very concerned with what’s happening in Milton,” he said. Kristine Ramirez echoed the sentiments, calling the crimes disgusting. “It’s disturbing. I have kids that are G2 drivers, and I’m terrified that they’re going to run into a situation,” Ramirez said. Police advise drivers to give up their vehicles if they ever find themselves being carjacked.
John moved to Milton in 2003 from Mississauga. He spoke about the broader issue of crime. “I have never, ever seen Milton like this before ever,” he said. The carjacking at the Metro Plaza prompted him to do a complete review, and upgrade of his home security system. He commented on Bill C-75, legislation that allows judges to release offenders on low, or no bail. “That’s frustrating for us as citizens. It’s frustrating for our police officers,” he said. The legislation received royal assent in 2019.
Darlene McNichol lives near the Metro plaza, where the carjacking took place. Her daughter works in the area as well, and spoke to the psychological effects of the carjacking. “It’s not just your car being stolen. It’s you’re sitting in your parking lot at 9 am in the morning about to get your Starbucks coffee. You’re thinking do I need to be looking over my shoulder, and locking my doors,” She was grateful for the session. “This two-way conversation I think was really important, to make us understand in the context of what’s happening in terms of Milton still being a very safe community to live in.” said after the session. McNichol lives near the Metro Plaza, where the carjacking took place, and made a point on the psychological effects on the community. “I just wanted to make sure it wasn’t lost; how community members feel when these things are happening,” she said.
What can be done about it?
“The people of Milton deserve to be safe,” Milton MP Adam van Koeverden said. He’s been working with area MP’s Anita Anand, Katrina Gould, and, Pam Damoff to secure funding through the Building Safe Communities Fund, but he also recognizes more must be done among all levels of government. “This includes addressing recidivism, and ensuring that violent criminals who pose a risk to Canadians never be granted bail,” he added.
Questions were submitted via email to Milton Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) Parm Gill, prior to the event. His office forwarded them to the Ontario Solicitor General’s Office. “The province is stepping up to tackle the issue of auto thefts. Together with the federal government, we have invested $203 million through the Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy (GGVRS) to fight gun and gang crime, which is linked to many auto theft,” Spokesman Brent Ross said. They have also invested $40 million for an Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Technology grant, which is used by Halton Police.
“I encourage them to get involved. We are certainly going to host most of these moving forward. But I also encourage them to reach out to us individually if they’ve got specific concerns,” Detective Sergeant Dwayne Perron said. Gary Walker, the second suspect in the carjacking, remains at large. If anyone has information please contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2416, or share information anonymously submit tips through Crimestoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or their website: www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca
Halton Police has released a list of seven things to do in a carjacking: