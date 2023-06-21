Renfrew – Resale Renfrew, a women’s clothing shop located at 223 Raglan Street South, will likely receive a Community Improvement Grant (CIP) and the amount awarded could be as much as $2,500, but the actual amount was unknown when it was presented to members of the Planning, Building and Environment Committee on June 6.
Eric Withers, the town’s Director of Planning, brought the CIP application forward to avoid any potential delay of getting money or timing to have a new sign attached to the exterior of the business.
He brought the CIP application forward to committee and council for endorsement because the application was expected to be submitted no later than June 9 and the next committee meeting is not scheduled to occur until August.
“This report is required pre-emptively due to the committee and council break in July,” he told committee. “The owner and operator of Renfrew Resale, located at 223 Raglan Street South, have indicated that they intend to file a Community Improvement Plan grant application in relation to a signage project.”
He said past councils have allocated between $10,000 and $20,000 for the program which traditionally went to downtown storefront operations as a means to enhance the attraction of downtown corridors for residents and tourists. The program will fund up to 50 percent of costs and the project requires a minimum of two separate quotes.
“We are examining the program and it worthwhile for council to review in terms of budgeting,” he said. “We are looking at expanding the program as it was geared towards for the downtown and commercial areas of town. The idea behind the CIP is to provide financial incentives to businesses that otherwise would be prohibited from applying for under the Municipal Act.”
Mr. Withers said there are five categories for an applicant to apply for funding and they include exterior building façade improvement; new signage; a Brownfield remediation program; and accessibility upgrades.
“For signage applications, the applicant submits a proposal and the maximum amount is $2,500 for this program,” he said. “The town funds up to 50 percent of the cost, so the total funding has a total amount of $5,000. The costs can go over $5,000, but the applicant is responsible for any additional costs. Other programs have a maximum amount up to $5,000 so the final funding amount is up to $10,000. For example, previous CIP money was used for the Ottawa Valley Coffee Shop for a sign on the side of the building and it helped fund the retractable awning over Karras’ Way.”
He said the program is underutilized and the owner of Resale Renfrew is the only applicant currently expressing an interest in the program and he was hopeful that council would work towards increasing the program’s visibility.
Councillor Kyle Cybulski inquired as to the criteria and ways to improve public knowledge of the CIP program.
“I believe it’s a great program and I like hearing these good news stories,” he said. “I am curious how applicants come into this program, is there a deadline date and maybe set out what the priority is and what works for the town, and what does not.”
Mr. Withers said his previous municipal roles in other municipalities where grants were awarded to businesses for façade upgrades has various intake rounds with a set maximum and they were usually filled each round with a yearly budget amount set to determine the criteria needed to be awarded any money.
“During my time here the CIP program has never been fully used and we have never had to dip into reserves to fund any shortfalls in the program,” he said. “We need to get the word out in a better way and we are working on a website redesign to get the word out.”
Mr. Withers added that staff are inquiring to see if the criteria for applicants can be expanded to allow for upgrades to housing units as a way to help deal with the housing crisis that is forcing residents to seek accommodation in hotels and trailers due to the skyrocketing cost of rent and the lack of rental units on the market.
The committee voted in favour of allowing staff to enter into a contract between the town and the staff to enter into an agreement for funding the project if the application is ready prior to the August committee meeting.