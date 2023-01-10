Patience is a not only a virtue in municipal politics, it is a necessity.
“You come in bright-eyed and bushy-tailed ‘I want to do this,’ not change the world. But then very quickly you learn well, there’s this process,” said Mayor Colin Grantham in his office at town hall.
One lesser but obvious example is the front door. Grantham wanted to open it to the public as quickly as possible. A month-and-a-half into his first term, visitors to town hall still need to use the side entrance for accessibility and safety reasons.
That is not to say Grantham has given up on the door or any other of his priorities, he’s just being patient about it as he and council prepare for budget time at the start of 2023.
Patience and working as a team with council will be necessary for top-of-the-agenda items like a new Mt. Brydges arena, Strathroy firehall, upgrading the Mt. Brydges wastewater treatment facility, and deal with the Adelaide Metcalfe services agreement now before the courts and stalling any development on Centre Road on the outskirts of Strathroy.
An in-camera meeting closed to the public will be had by Strathroy-Caradoc council to discuss its strategy on how to deal with Adelaide Metcalfe now that there are new councils and mayors in place after fall’s election.
Mayor Grantham has his preference of having the councils sit down and hash things out if possible, but acknowledges it takes his council to agree, not to mention Adelaide Metcalfe Mayor Sue Clarke’s council as well.
He sees the other two options as do nothing or let the legal process play out. Having a white elephant, mostly-constructed hotel on the edge of town is not a good look, but the loss of opportunity for revenue is a real big deal for Adelaide Metcalfe.
Grantham said he has a good rapport with Clarke and received a letter from the Adelaide Metcalfe mayor on their position in December. He added the servicing agreement is a priority, but it will not be rushed.
“Just wait until next council meeting… We’ve only had two meetings. And I would say with all due respect, it’s not a pressing matter for Strathroy-Caradoc.
Amalgamation of the Centre Road business corridor into Strathroy is seen as an inevitability by Grantham and many on council — and as a looming threat to be opposed by Adelaide Metcalfe — but Grantham insists he does not want that to be a stumbling block on reaching a deal.
“Amalgamation is going to happen someday just by force of nature, but what is that timeframe? I would suggest it might not happen in four years, so when is it going to happen?” said Grantham/
He compared the situation to Lambeth’s joining the City of London.
“They had most recently just built their own new firehall. And I’m quite sure the good citizens of Lambeth said ‘we’re never going to merge with London.’ It happened. That’s what I mean by force of nature: by London moving out that way,” explained Grantham.
Another extra meeting for early in the new year will be held on the wastewater treatment facility situation in Mt. Brydges, where the price of upgrading is ballooning.
“It did go from $5.4 million to now in excess of $8 million. And as of yet I don’t have an opinion on what’s there; I need to hear all the facts, right. But there’s enough questions out there; and again I think the public has enough questions. Let’s answer them. Let’s put it to bed, put it behind us. It’s an important discussion,” said Grantham.
Inflation, labour shortages and increased interest rates will make this and all infrastructure plans more expensive, but the mayor gave credit for the work done by staff and previous councils to create a state of solid reserve funds and good finance.
Another expense will be helping give shelter to the homeless.
A proposition from 37 Frank Youth Centre in Strathroy to quickly help at least the youth who need a place in the winter never went anywhere in council. But there is a motion coming up for a zoning change that will allow institutionally zoned buildings house shelters. This would allow places like churches give temporary shelter.
It is a quick fix to longterm project that Grantham said he intends to solve by the end of his term with the help of the new council.
The mayor likened council to a hockey team, a mix of veterans and rookies looking to score the same goals. The year 2023 will see how well the game plan they come up with works.