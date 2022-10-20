DISTRICT - To mark the United Nations World Tourism Day September 27, the federal government announced it is investing over $9 million to protect, strengthen and grow Northern Ontario's tourism sector.
Across the North, 74 projects are being supported through investments being made by FedNor through the Tourism Relief Fund and FedNor's Northern Ontario Development Program.
“As demand returns to pre-pandemic levels and enthusiasm picks up steam, the future looks bright for tourism here in Nipissing-Timiskaming and across the region,” said Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota in a press release.
TEMAGAMI CHALET
Locally, the Municipality of Temagami is receiving $434,593 to retrofit the Temagami Chalet on Jack Guppy Way, located on the popular Caribou Mountain Fire Tower Hill.
Equipment will also be purchased for the building to create nature-based programs and experiences.
Temagami deputy-clerk Sabrina Pandolfo said in a telephone interview that the municipality has started the work on the project, installing insulation and electrical work, heating and upgrading to make the building safe and efficient. The objective is to have people come in to teach outdoor skills, such as how to start a fire, or build a shelter, she said.
Currently work is taking place on the exterior of the building and through the winter months work will continue on its interior, with a completion date at the end of March, and opening next season. The new facility will also have mountain bikes available to rent, along with skis and snowshoes for the winter months, said Pandolfo.
The funding received through FedNor will cover 90 per cent of the project's cost.
The building had been unused for several years and Pandolfo said the community is excited about the project. It’s expected to attract people to the town, which will in turn help to support local businesses.
FONOM VIDEO
FedNor has also invested $74,790 in the FONOM Video Project 2022 which will develop video segments highlighting the attractions of the region represented by FONOM (Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities).
Federation president Danny Whalen stated in a telephone interview that work is just starting to set the project up.
“We're starting to get ideas from each of the seven districts,” he said.
The video will illustrate the benefits of doing business in the North, he added.
FONOM will be using the Temiskaming Shores production company Good Gauley Productions.
GARDEN ISLAND LODGE
Garden Island Lodge is receiving $100,000 from FedNor to install solar panels and batteries, to upgrade the water system, and to construct two housekeeping cottages.
The fishing lodge, owned by Mike McNamara, is located on Lady Evelyn Lake.
GREAT FIRE ANNIVERSARY
The City of Temiskaming Shores received $90,000 to host a series of activities to commemorate the Great Fire of 1922, culminating with the centennial weekend celebrations October 1 to 3.
ROSBOROUGH'S FUNNY FARM
Rosborough's Funny Farm Ltd., located on Elliott Road in Ingram Township, has received $82,500 to expand and upgrade its facilities for safe and accessible year-round tourism activities.
Owner Cindy Craig Rosborough said work has started on renovations and will continue throughout the winter.