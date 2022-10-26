There’s a new interim fire chief and deputy fire chief in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, according to a media release sent out by CAO David Stewart on Oct. 18. Council has appointed Bryce Robinson and Mike Bendell as the interim fire chief and deputy fire chief respectively. Stewart comments on this change at the municipality’s fire department.
According to the Oct. 18 media release by Stewart, the municipality was pleased to announce council’s appointment of Robinson as interim fire chief and Bendell as deputy fire chief. Former fire chief Glen Ackerman is no longer with the municipality.
Robinson has been with the fire department for over 30 years, and knows the municipality and fire service well. He’ll be responsible for the administration and coordination of all fire department activities through the supervision of subordinate officers and firefighters. He’ll also be assisting with organizing, administering and directing overall fire service operations, including maintaining and overseeing fire-related equipment and the emergency vehicle fleet.
Bendell has been with the department for over three years and brings over 30 years of experience in the public sector to his new role. He will be responsible for assisting Robinson with the overall operations of the fire department.
An independent third-party consultant reviewed and provided recommendations for the HH fire service, which council approved earlier this year. This consultation is done and it has been received by the municipality. Given that the fire service has moved to an interim leadership structure, this document will not be reviewed until the new council can do so in 2023.
A request for comment by Bancroft This Week from Robinson and Bendell was not received as of press time.
Mayor Tracy Hagar says that council is excited to welcome Robinson and Bendell to their new roles with HH.
“We are confident that their years of experience in the fire services will prove to be valuable to our team.”