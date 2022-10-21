PERTH EAST – There was a draft plan for a new subdivision proposed by Percon Developments Inc. in Perth East, presented at Perth County council on Oct. 6.
The property is located at the corner of Line 61 and Perth Road 131, just south of Milverton, in the Mornington Ward in the Township of Perth East. The address is 6332 Perth Road 131.
Percon Development Inc. is proposing to develop a portion of the subject property for an industrial subdivision. The area proposed for the subdivision is 35 hectares in size. The schematic draft plan includes lots and blocks totalling 26.837 hectares. The remainder of the lands are to be used for roads, stormwater management, woodlot and reserves. The woodlot contains a wetland that has been identified by Maitland Conservation.
The land currently contains a house and two agricultural-related buildings.
The rezoning from the Minister‘s Zoning Order (MZO), changed the lot from agricultural to industrial usage. This MZO authorized the development of an industrial park on farmland near Milverton.
The MZO was opposed by the Perth County Federation of Agriculture, but was ultimately overridden.
The applicant, Percon Developments Inc., is planning to develop a total of six lots and 20 blocks. The report states that lots one to six are employment lots as are blocks 1 to 20; block 11 is a woodlot, block 12 is for stormwater management, blocks 13 and 14 are temporary turning circles, blocks 15 to 19 are a reserve, and block 20 is a reservoir. Three new streets are proposed and are currently labelled as Street 1, Street 2, and Street 3. All proposed street names would be subject to the satisfaction of and confirmation by the Township of Perth East.
Perth County council received the report on Oct. 6 and approved the application and the applicant entered into a subdivision agreement with the Township of Perth East.
Lunor Subdivision extension to lapse
The Lunor Subdivision extension was discussed at the Perth County council meeting on Oct. 6 as the current draft approval expires on Oct. 20, 2022. The proposed residential subdivision is located at Perth Line 86 and Tremaine Avenue South in Listowel. There were planning considerations brought up by County Planner Susanna Reid, such as residential density, affordable housing and traffic concerns, after discussion at the Sept. 19 North Perth council meeting. The developer has agreed to a higher density in housing, but there was not a condition in the draft approval for affordable housing. Perth County council approved the draft for the subdivision on Oct. 20, 2004. There have been four extensions to the draft approval since then.
There was a lively discussion amongst the councillors about the lack of affordable housing and density proposed in the extension. Perth County Councillor and North Perth Mayor, Todd Kasenberg, made comments about the proposed subdivision.
“I think the proposed density changes are inadequate to [North Perth] council’s intent and desire, I think the lack of affordability here is offensive to North Perth council, because it was certainly a strong point of discussion,” expressed Kasenberg.
“If you ask me, it was the cumulative results of our preference for both higher density, which I don’t think this is adequate yet, affordability and traffic, that led North Perth council to consent to recommend this change for re-approval. I don’t think in the absence of those three conditions that North Perth council would be supportive, and so I find myself quite concerned about this proposal, and in the absence of that affordability piece, which is crucial in our times… I’m not going to support this one.”
County council voted against receiving the extension of draft approval for five years, and therefore will allow the one-year extension given in 2021 to expire on Oct. 20.