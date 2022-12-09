WALKERTON – The community’s vulnerable population continues to be a key issue for Mayor Chris Peabody, especially in light of last week’s fire at the John Street apartments in Walkerton.
Peabody commented that this is one of a number of fires this year – a fire at 401 Cayley St. in Walkerton on Jan. 12 left a number of seniors in alternative housing for six months, while fires at Walkerton’s Hillside Motel and Hanover’s Forum (the former Hanover Inn) left dozens homeless.
“Fortunately, there was no loss of human life in any of them,” the mayor said. “The (firefighters) did a great job.”
Peabody, who was recently acclaimed Bruce County’s warden, said affordable housing continues to be a major focus. He’d like to partner with the private sector or a non-profit to build affordable units. He’s arranging to bring in a speaker from Thornbury to discuss housing issues in Bruce County.
“This will benefit all of Bruce County,” he said, noting that Northern Bruce Peninsula has a need for seniors apartments, while other municipalities in the county, including Kincardine and Saugeen Shores, need affordable housing.
Peabody commented that the waitlist for county housing – a list that has reached almost 1,000 – shows all groups including seniors, families and individuals, are in need of affordable housing.
As warden, Peabody said he plans to visit the various municipalities in Bruce County, if invited, to hear their concerns. Kincardine is the first to issue such an invitation.
Speaking as Brockton’s mayor, Peabody said he’s proud to follow in the footsteps of several other Brockton mayors who have become warden, and who have served the wider community well.
Locally, it’s been a busy time for Peabody, who commented favourably on several recent events, most recently two “Breakfasts with Santa,” one by the Optimists at the Walkerton Legion, and the other at the Cargill Community Centre.