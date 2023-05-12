WINGHAM – A new piece of public art was unveiled in Wingham on the south exterior wall of the North Huron Wescast Community Centre on Friday, May 5.
Local government officials, Wingham BIA members, Wingham Community Connectors and other stakeholders were present at the unveiling of the mural on Friday night. The event drew a large crowd of community supporters for the beautification project.
Trevor Seip, chair of the mural committee, welcomed the crowd to the mural unveiling.
“I am very proud of how this committee worked together to encapsulate what we’ve got here today,” said Seip.
Next, Huron County Warden Glen McNeil brought greetings and congratulations.
“This is truly amazing. Art is so powerful. And to have a young individual in our community that has this ability is just the icing on the cake,” he said.
He then offered praise to local artist Abi Bos, who painted the mural and thanked the community, council, the Wingham BIA and all stakeholders involved in making the project happen.
“This is going to be an ideal spot for tourism for people going down (Highway) 86 and for the number of people that make use of this building,” explained Reeve Paul Heffer.
Before the mural was unveiled, Bos took the microphone to express her gratitude.
“It’s been an absolute treat to paint this for the town. I hope you love it as much as I do!”
Once unveiled, the crowd thunderously applauded and cheered the hard work and talent that was put into the mural. The 12-foot by 28-foot mural features the many iconic references to the town, such as CKNX and Alice Munro, and promotes connectivity and being “stronger together.”
This mural is the second of five outdoor murals that are being erected across Huron County.