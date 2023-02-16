Curling is back in Cudworth! After a few years’ hiatus, the ice plant in Cudworth’s curling rink was fired up in December to create ice for the three sheets. Unlike other ice sports where there could be a 2 mm height difference within a 3-meter-squared area on the rink, curling ice has to be 100 percent level. In the ‘good old days’ of curling where our grandparents curled on natural ice, this wasn’t possible because the external temperatures always impacted the condition of the ice. This is where the ice plant, which creates ‘artificial ice’ comes into play. The ice plant, simply put is a giant refrigeration unit that artificially super cools a cement pad on which water is put down to freeze, thus creating the ice surface. Mark Callan, the chief ice technician at the World Curling Federation, explains the creation of curling ice this way, "You certainly think just fill it with water and let it freeze then everything's good, but water doesn't freeze levelly because it picks up some contaminants from the air. Therefore, it creates little dips and little hollows in the ice. What we have to do is prepare the ice and fill these little hollows in to make it absolutely 100 percent level.”
Curling is really about accuracy, and if you’ve ever watched the professionals play you can see even a minor error on ice could potentially turn the tables in a game. If there are bad ice conditions, then it becomes more a game of chance, and that's not really what it's about. Ice makers want to make it a game of skill.
At a local level, of course, rinks aren’t staffed with professional icemakers, they are volunteers who have taken courses on how to create a good sheet of curling ice. And small rinks like we find in rural towns can still be at the mercy of mother nature especially if the ice plant is aging and in need of repair or replacement. The Cudworth Curling Club is in the planning phase of upgrading the plant, which is still in need of replacement, and this will be a priority over the next couple years, but the return of curling has been in the words of the organizers, fantastic!
They kicked off the season with a New Year’s Eve bonspiel where they had 10 teams and a catered supper. League curling got underway the first week of January with TWELVE teams in the league! Six teams curl at 7:00 pm and the other six teams curl at the 8:30 pm draw on Wednesday evenings. And it's not just teams from Cudworth, teams from the surrounding communities including Wakaw, Aberdeen, and St. Benedict are part of the league. Anyone is able to join the sub list if they are interested and are encouraged to contact Ryan at 306-233-7805.
In addition, to the Wednesday evening league play, there has also been junior curling after school for grades 3-6, as well as high school curling. Over 30 children have been attending junior curling each week!! This is a fantastic outcome as provincially interest in curling amongst young people has been waning in rural Saskatchewan as small local rinks are forced to close their doors due to falling interest amongst adult curlers. The Cudworth Curling Club is hosting the Horizon School Division high school playdowns in March.
The curling rink has also hosted private events. It is available to rent by contacting the Cudworth town office.
The last event the curling club will be hosting is the annual year-end bonspiel, set for March 24&25. Contact Ryan (233-7805), Scott (306-381-9109), or Kirk (306-717-3085) for more details or to enter a team. Supper will be provided on both nights. Further details will be shared on the curling club’s Facebook page.