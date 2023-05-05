BROCKTON – Council had no questions about the need to replace the time clock at the Walkerton Community Centre. The 20-year-old clock hasn’t been functioning well for a couple of years, and tends to cut out mid-game.
However, there were plenty of questions about what a new time clock would look like, how much it would cost, and whether it would be connected with another agreement.
Without voting on the report and recommendation, council referred the matter back to staff with a request for more options.
In discussing the staff report on what was described as “a typical score clock in arenas,” that “meets our needs,” council raised some other possibilities and issues.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon asked about the need for a request for proposal. The answer was that the total didn’t “meet the threshold” for an RFP.
CFO Trish Serratore said staff did obtain multiple quotes.
Coun. Greg McLean asked if this was the only possibility, and spoke of a device that could “act as a score clock” but fill other functions.
Coun. Tim Elphick spoke about the possibility of a device “that provides greater functionality,” in terms of displays and advertising, and suggested uses beyond the score in a hockey game, such as for the Dirt Pigs ball tournament. Since the arena is used by the municipality in emergencies, there could be messaging for the public.
Elphick also asked if the process of seeking a PepsiCo sponsorship for the clock had been a competitive one, and if other companies had been “allowed to come forward and make their pitch.”
“I would be interested in seeing what’s out there,” said Coun. Carl Kuhnke.
He suggested that a sponsorship for a time clock might turn out to be worth a lot more than $15,000.
Elphick then went back to the PepsiCo contract, stating that while the sponsorship alone didn’t meet the threshold for having to use an RFP, adding the Pepsico supply contract might.
Serratore said she’d have to check; however, the amount supplied at present “is not large.”
Elphick said that if the municipality’s “procurement policy requires us to go to market” on a supply contract, “I would be cautious about entering a sponsorship agreement.”
Coun. Mitch Clark spoke of the advertising potential of a new sign and said he’d like to see more options.
Elphick suggested referring the matter back to staff for additional information. He’d like to see more options in reference to the score clock and sponsorship, and said “there needs to be some certainty about whether the sponsorship agreement is being done in tandem with the supply renewal contract.”
Background
The staff report stated that staff had been in contact with PepsiCo regarding a new agreement (to replace the one that had expired in 2021). Currently, PepsiCo supplies beverages for both the concession booth and bars at the Walkerton and Cargill community centres. The agreement in place from 2016 to 2021 had included a $400 annual development fund payment and a one-time $1,000 signing bonus.
Staff met with the PepsiCo representative on April 19 to review the five-year proposal that included a sponsorship of $10,000 over five years – $4,000 for the first year and $1,500 for each of the remaining four years – toward the purchase of a new score clock for Walkerton. Total cost of a new score clock would be $15,000.