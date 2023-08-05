According to a media release issued by the townships of South Algonquin, Bonnechere Valley, Brudenell, Lyndock and Raglan, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards and Madawaska Valley, they had a regional stakeholders’ meeting on July 17 to discuss their Community and Safety Well-Being Plan. Dr. Meara Sullivan, who is coordinating the CSWB and leading its inception, comments on the meeting to The Bancroft Times.
The regional stakeholders’ meeting for the CSWB for South Algonquin, Brudenell, Lyndock and Raglan, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards and Madawaska Valley occurred on July 17 at the Madawaska Valley Township Office in Barry’s Bay. Advisors from across Renfrew County and the District of Nippissing were in attendance to discuss the implementation of the CSWB initiatives.
Three years ago, South Algonquin, Brudenell, Lyndock and Raglan, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards and Madawaska Valley decided to work together on a CSWB, with such a plan enhancing the provision of services and quality of life in the area. The CSWB was completed and approved by each council in the summer of 2021. In the spring of 2023 Bonnechere Valley joined the group and all members are now working toward the CSWB’s implementation.
Dr. Sullivan told The Bancroft Times back in April that the addition of Bonnechere Valley and the expanded collaboration would strengthen the overall CSWB initiative and expand communication, break down divisions, pool resources and implement the plan more effectively.
Dr. Sullivan, a community and restorative justice specialist with over 20 years experience, coordinated the CSWB for South Algonquin and its partner municipalities. The program was mandated by the Police Services Act and the province of Ontario’s Bill 68, the Safer Ontario Act.
The CSWB’s purpose is to detail a strategy to direct public policy, social programs and resources and community awareness, interests and activities to where they can be most effective enhancing the area’s public safety, improving health and well-being and reducing crime and disorder and social isolation.
During the planning stages, multiple areas of risk and concern were identified. The group chose to concentrate on four central areas to ensure they got the significant attention they needed; addictions and mental health, employment, housing, and health care. For each area of concern, a new implementation team will be created. These teams will have local experts, advocates, and individuals with lived experience to give input and guidance. A small plan with goals related to the priority area will be drafted by each team. These goals my be initiatives to decrease identify risk, lessen elevated risk situations, identify immediate responses to urgent incidents, and promote and maintain the CSWB. More updates will be provided to the community as they become available. For further information, please contact Dr. Sullivan at mearasullivan@hotmail.com.Dr. Sullivan told The Bancroft Times she was very pleased with the regional stakeholders’ meeting, and that representatives from police, health, and social services agencies attended from across the area.
“Others were not able to attend due to holidays or prior commitments but also expressed a desire to be involved in the initiative. After my presentation, there was a positive discussion on the plan and its implementation. Right now, I am speaking with advisors who were not able to attend the meeting and those who have further questions on implementation,” she says. “The teams will be finalised in September and shortly after each group will meet and begin to identify goals.”