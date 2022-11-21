Narrowing down a Vancouver must-see list is rarely easy, especially come winter as the events scene turns feverish. As the festive season approaches, stay up-to-date with all the goings on via our weekly roundup of events.
Christmas lights, thought-provoking art exhibitions and an opera unlike anything you have seen before rank high on the list of events worth making time for this week. For the full list of happenings between Nov. 21-27, see below.
Deliverance: Reinterpreting Coastal Scenes
Local artists Tiffany Blaise and Tatjana Mirkov-Popovicki have come together for an exhibition that showcases the duo's ability to create praiseworthy landscape art. Both specializing in sublime coastal scenes, the paintings capture the bewitching nature of the ocean via bold colour use and dramatic brush strokes. On until Dec. 9, Kay Meek Art Centre. For more information on the exhibition, visit the Kay Meek website.
Rupi Kaur: The World Tour
Known for her groundbreaking contribution to poetry, with books like Milk and Honey and The Sun and Her Flowers having sold millions worldwide, homegrown writer Rupi Kaur has become one of the most influential wordsmiths of our time. Now Kaur is bringing those words to the stage, with a spoken poetry performance that sees her moving verses on love, loss, friendship and mental health paired with projections and original music scores. Nov. 25, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. For times and tickets, visit the theatre's website.
Canyon Lights
Those at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park sure know how to get people in the festive spirit. Canyon Lights - the annual Christmas lighting extravaganza - is back for another year, complete with end-to-end bridge display, 'Arc de Lumina' light tunnel, carols, hot chocolate, and the Christmas shopping saviour gift store.
On until Jan. 22, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. To buy tickets, visit the park's website.
Lumière Fest
You would be hard pressed to find an arts festival more dazzling than Lumière. The 10-day lighting extravaganza sees performers, parades and workshops travel across the city, through Downtown Vancouver, West End, Yaletown and Gastown, to brighten up each location with music, art and dance. Looking to support local creatives? North Vancouver-based flamenco group Mozaico Flamenco will be firing up Bill Curtis Square on Friday. On until Nov. 27, various locations. For the full list of free events, visit the Lumière webpage.
Warren Miller's Daymaker
This year's ski season prep courtesy of Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports comes in the form of Daymaker, a movie about adaptive backcountry riding in the Monashees. The Vancouver premiere doubles as a fundraiser for VASS, and will be showing at the Centennial Theatre on Tuesday. Nov. 22, Centennial Theatre. Visit the theatre's website for times and tickets.
Gallery Tour in Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim
On Thursday, MONOVA's Indigenous Cultural Programmer Senaqwila Wyss will be hosting a gallery tour in Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim (Squamish language), an event crafted in support of Coast Salish language revitalization. For those who self-identify as Indigenous, admission is free.Nov. 24, Museum of North Vancouver. Tickets can be purchased via the museum's website.
Angel's Bone An opera about human trafficking makes for an unlikely cultural outing, but with a Pulitzer-Prize winning story line, a much-needed education aspect and a homegrown creative at its helm (North Vancouver-raised conductor, Naomi Woo), Angel's Bone is certainly a production worth stepping into new territory for.
Nov. 25 - Nov. 27, ANNEX. Visit the theatre's site for more information, tickets and times.
Dreamers + Changemakers
Shining a light on Xicanx artists - Xicanx being a gender neutral term referring to people of Mexican American heritage – the Museum of Anthropology's Dreamers + Changemakers champions the fight against social injustice by diving into personal accounts and experiences of social difference. The artists and activists involved use all mediums, with featured artworks spanning everything from photography and film to music and paintwork.
On until Jan. 1, Museum of Anthropology. For more information on the exhibition, visit the MOA webpage.
Moonage Daydream
More of a multi-faceted experience than a movie, the cosmic Moonage Daydream bounces between live performance footage, movie scenes, surrealist art pieces, archived material and interviews in ode to the unparalleled artistry of David Bowie. Showcasing at the Rio for one night only, the cinema renowned for having set the bar for how we watch movies, this is one cinema outing expected to be unique on all fronts.
Nov. 21, Rio Theatre. Tickets are available online via the Rio Theatre's website.
Festival of Lights
In the unlikely event you are still not feeling festive enough after travelling the twinkling Capilano Bridge, perhaps it's worth scheduling in a visit to Van Dusen's Festival of Lights. This weekend marks the arrival of the 15-acre winter wonderland, and the return of the Dancing Lights, the shimmering rose garden, Christmas carols and festive edible treats. Nov. 25 - Jan. 2, VanDusen Botanical Garden. To purchase tickets, visit the VanDusen website.
