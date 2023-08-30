Progress has been frustratingly slow to get a new deal done between the province and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association.
However, local secondary school unit president Carlo Cappello says his membership continues to prepare for the start of another year without a deal in place.
In lieu of a new contract between teachers and the province, the terms of the old deal are adhered to, he said.
In an emailed response to TBNewswatch, Cappello said this is a time of happiness and anticipation for students, educators, and families.
“Being in schools, delivering world-class education to students, is what Thunder Bay Catholic Secondary teachers love most, and we are looking forward to the start of a new school year,” he added.
Cappello noted the goal is to realize a fair, negotiated agreement that ensures students have the resources and supports they need and deserve.
The association has only been granted 30 meetings in more than 450 days since they filed notice to bargain, which is frustrating, Cappello said.
“The government has not shown a willingness to engage in meaningful conversations about the critical issues facing Ontario’s publicly funded education system. As a result, it has become necessary to demonstrate our Association’s solidarity and resolve by taking the next legal step, which is a strike vote.”
OECTA members will vote on Oct. 18-19, with Cappello making it clear an overwhelming vote to strike does not mean their members will take any form of job action.
“Catholic teachers need to send a clear message to the Ford [Progressive] Conservative government that they must come to the bargaining table ready to have meaningful discussions. Regardless of these bargaining developments, Thunder Bay Catholic Secondary teachers have every expectation that the school year will start as planned.”
The province did announce a tentative bargaining process agreement has been reached with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) last Friday.
On Tuesday the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) announced its plan to apply for conciliation in contract bargaining with the provincial government.