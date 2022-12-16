HURON-PERTH – Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) released its 2022 study titled “The Real Cost of Eating in Huron and Perth,” on Dec. 7.
The results show that the average four-person household spends $249 per week, or $1,076 per month, on groceries. This amount does not include toiletries, personal care items, or cleaning products.
The report compares different income circumstances and the percentage of income a household would need to spend on food.
HPPH says to meet the recommendations in Canada’s Food Guide, a family of four receiving Ontario Works in the region would need to spend 39 per cent of its income on food. This leaves only $261 each month for all other expenses, not including rent.
“Not having enough money affects people’s ability to buy food. They often have to choose between paying rent, paying for utilities and buying food,” said Candace Cunningham, registered dietitian with HPPH.
“What is very concerning is that when people can’t afford to buy enough food, they are more likely to have poorer health.”
The report said that HPPH determined the cost of groceries by using the average retail price of 59 food items that meet recommendations from Canada’s Food Guide at six local grocery stores.
The report also stated that this assumes people have the time, skill, and equipment to prepare the food.
HPPH said in the report, “In 2022 a new tool was used to monitor food affordability and therefore the results cannot be compared to previous years. However, it is known that food costs have risen in Ontario.”
Included in the report were several recommendations from HPPH to address food insecurity.
“Since poverty is the root cause, the report identifies that solutions need to be income-based. Solutions include implementing a Basic Income Guarantee, increasing social assistance and disability pension rates, implementing a Living Wage, increasing the minimum wage, increasing investments for subsidized, affordable and stable housing, income protection for precarious employment and low wages, providing accessible and affordable child care and investing in affordable public transit,” states the report.
A separate report from the Ontario Dietitians in Public Health (ODPH) states, “It is the position of ODPH that food insecurity is an urgent public health problem and a serious human rights and social justice issue for local, provincial, and federal policy agendas. Food banks and other food-based programs are ineffective responses to food insecurity because they do not address the primary cause: inadequate income. They have been counterproductive because they contribute to enabling governments to abandon their responsibility to ensure income adequacy. Policies that improve the income of vulnerable households are required to effectively address food insecurity.”
“The Real Cost of Eating in Huron and Perth” report is available on the HPPH website, www.hpph.ca.