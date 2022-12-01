The redevelopment of the intersection of Saint-Jean-Baptiste and Saint-Francis/Industriel will probably put more cars on the road in the short term, but the mayor of Chateauguay said Tuesday he’s hopeful that another part of the project will mitigate that increase.
“I think we will see a small increase in traffic at the beginning, but I think that as we further develop the public-transit hub that is part of the project we think that more people will end up opting to use public transit,” said Chateauguay mayor Eric Allard.
Is he confident that the increased number of people living around the intersection will actually use public transit?
“That’s the goal,” Allard said.
Allard announced earlier this fall his plan to re-develop the ‘city entrance’ by bringing Industriel Boulevard up to Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard (Highway 138) directly across from Saint-Francis, thereby eliminating one traffic light from the sector, which is often congested by people attempting to turn left in in one direction of another.
“The traffic that spills over onto Saint-Jean-Baptiste is often too much for the one lane and spills over into the next lane, causing a blockage and contributing to congestion,” Allard said. “At rush hour, that takes Saint-Jean-Baptiste down to one lane. By eliminating one of these traffic lights, we will be able to make rush hour a lot smoother in both directions.”
Allard said the transit-oriented development (TOD) nature of the mixed residential-commercial project will encourage residents of the proposed new housing in that sector to use the adjacent EXO transit hub.
“Honestly, I’m not a specialist in traffic. I know what it’s like from a user standpoint,” he said, adding he “doesn’t yet know what businesses might end up being part of the development.”
The project is tentatively scheduled for completion in 2025.
Thousands of cars move through that intersection and continue through Kahnawake on their way to the Mercier Bridge every day. Mohawk Council of Kahnawake lead on land claims Mike Delisle said concerns about increased traffic from Chateauguay are real – and he plans on discussing it with Allard.
“Anytime something will affect public safety in Kahnawake is a concern, and anything that is done on the Seigneury of Sault Saint-Louis has to go through us,” Delisle said. “It will be something we will discuss with Chateauguay when we have a discussion about the project. We are going to be very interested in that project.”
Delisle added that concerns about the extra traffic – and the required traffic enforcement that goes along with it -- will eventually land on council’s public-security table.
“It’s not gotten there yet, but I’m sure it will,” he said.