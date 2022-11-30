Arnold Viersen, Member of Parliament for Peace River – Westlock, was recently elected as Vice-Chair of the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.
Having first been appointed to the subcommittee in January, MP Viersen is the longest-serving Conservative committee member.
Viersen explains that when the Parliament first started, the committee got together and did a media scan to take stock of current world events and assess where they could be most impactful. The committee currently has active studies on the current situations in the following:
· The Tigray region of Ethiopia
· Haiti
· The rights and freedoms of women globally and on women in Afghanistan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia
The committee also has studied these situations and topics over the last year:
· The situation of human rights defenders, journalists, and media organizations in repressive states (Last meeting held on Oct. 7, 2022)
· Human rights in Iran (Last meeting held on Jun. 21, 2022)
· Human rights in Russia and Ukraine (Last meeting held on May 10, 2022)
· Recognition of international human rights champions (Last meeting held on May 3, 2022)
When asked about his thoughts on being elected as Vice-Chair, MP Viersen responded, "It's an honour and privilege. It's my first time as a Vice-Chair, so it's kind of a new experience as well. I'm looking forward to working with Sameer Zuberi, the Liberal Chair. I think we'll be able to push things forward in a meaningful way."