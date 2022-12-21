A Grande Prairie school has donated more than 1,500 items to sick children at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.
Riverstone Public School students presented the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation with 1,572 items on Monday that will go to pediatric patients.
Riverstone Principal Jill Burgess said students were thoughtful with their donations, thinking of all age groups and looking for what helps distract them and make them feel less stressed.
“The kids connected, going beyond just teddy bears and they (gathered) puzzles, Legos, Suduko … all those the things that they use ( themselves),” she said.
She said the donations from the students were overwhelming as they continued to grow in the school.
“They surprised us,” she said.
The Distraction Drive was led by the Riverstone junior high leadership group, tasked with offering a cheerful distraction to youth being treated at the hospital over the holidays.
“(It’s) very heartwarming, knowing that all of those toys are gonna go to kids,” said grade 7 student Emma Montepellier, who is part of the junior high leadership group.
Reylland Llosa, a Grade 8 student, joined the leadership to become involved in community initiatives such as this fundraiser.
“I wanted to help around the school and the community itself,” said Llosa.
Jessie McLeod, in Grade 8, was surprised by the volume of the donations.
“I was expecting a lot less, actually; I'm really surprised that people actually had this many things to give.”
Keith Curtis, Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation executive director, was at the school on Monday to receive the donations.
He said the donations will brighten the days of hospital patients during the holidays.
“It just means that everybody who is in the hospital now and through the Christmas season will get just a little bit more (cheer) and just be able to feel like they are connected to their community,” said Curtis.
He noted the importance of ensuring patients feel comfortable within the hospital and how donations like the ones from the Riverstone students make a big difference.
“It's great to have all these philanthropists around because I know that as I get older, and I'm going to need more and more medical care, I've got a great group of people and youth behind our medical system in our health care system.”
Curtis noted the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital is currently operating at about 117 per cent of capacity for pediatrics.
He said this time of the year has increased pediatric patients due to “respiratory issues that are going on in our community.”