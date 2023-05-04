ENGLEHART - Englehart council discussed a growing issue regarding the impact of transports pulling off Highway 11 onto 4th Avenue and turning up 7th Street to park in a large lot behind a complex of businesses at that site on the north end of town.
The discussion took place at council's regular meeting April 26.
Recently, there have been two separate incidents at the site, within one week, which drew the public's attention.
In one incident a school bus and transport encountered each other resulting in the school bus entering the ditch in the 7th Street area near the site.
In another incident a transport ended up in the same ditch.
Mayor Jerry Mikovitch noted the two incidents had occurred in a short period of time and at the same ditch.
Town public works superintendent Ryan Vickery was present at the council meeting and said "finding a solution is going to take time."
However, "the more work we do there, the more trucks we bring in," he noted.
The area is receiving a growing amount of heavy traffic, and "the roadways are taking a hit on the corners," he said.
Vickery questioned whether an extended culvert and a wider entrance would resolve the problem, and then added that it would be worthwhile for the town to have a conversation with the owners of the property where the trucks are parking.
While there are several businesses in the area, along with a couple of churches, there are also some homes.
Mikovitch said some complaints from residents have been received about the truck traffic.
Englehart chief administrative officer Malorie Robinson added that there is a plan for still more development in that area.
"That corner is open for business now," said Mikovitch, and the town is now facing growing infrastructure needs.