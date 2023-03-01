NORTHEAST – Four mayors, a reeve and a president of a Rotary Club are among those who received Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee medals for their work in their communities.
Carrot River Valley MLA Fred Bradshaw presented the awards.
Rennie Harper has been mayor of Nipawin since 2016 and was a social worker by profession. Harper was the chair of the former Kelsey Trail Regional Health Authority and held that role for more than five years prior to the province moving to a provincial health authority.
Harper contributes to several committees which inlcude: chair for the Twin Lakes District Planning Commission, Regional Fire Partners, Nipawin Airport Advisory Committee, Community Economic and Tourism Advisory Committee (CETAC), North East Area Transportation Planning Committee, chair of the Interagency Communication Committee, board member of SUMAssure, White Fox Recreation Committee, 10 years as Treasurer for the Nipawin Jr. Hawks, Secretary for the Nipawin Fish & Game.
Harper actively sought to become part of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association Executive. She was elected as the Vice President of Towns with SUMA in February of 2020 and continues to serve in that role and to bring the voice of Towns to the Province through SUMA.
Nancy Steinbach has been in Rotary since her retirement around 2009. She is the current president and secretary forever. She spearheads the Colour Run in Hudson Bay, organizes the Citizen of the Year, the Little Libraries at the regional park and downtown, delivers library books to shut ins around town. She is actively participating in all our other activities.
She is an organizer and does a lot of work behind the scene. As a side note, she faithfully runs the In Motion exercise program twice a week at Brooks Hall.
Amy Shipley is the mayor of the Resort Village of Tobin Lake. Shipley has served three terms as councillor before becoming mayor. She also served one term as mayor of Zenon Park prior to moving to Tobin Lake. Shipley said they bought a lot in 2007 and since then have added a garage, loft and just finished their dream home in 2015.
Shipley has been a very active member of the Tobin Lake & District Rec Board since she moved to Tobin Lake back in 2008. She has also served on the BARWA (Boreal Area Regional Waste Authority) Board of Directors, the Twin Lakes District Planning Commission, the Carrot River Valley Mutual Aid Organization and the local Development Appeals Board.
She said she wants to see the Resort Village of Tobin Lake thrive and be not only a great destination for families to visit but also a community that the residents are proud to call home she said. The Rec Board holds several events throughout the year that she is involved in organizing and hosting.
Chet Edwards is the mayor of Arborfield and has been for two years. He was a councillor prior to being mayor for six or seven years. He had deputy mayor duties for the last couple years when he was a councillor.
He currently is on the school review board and has been actively working on keeping the school open in Arborfield. He has served as the fire chief for six years and is still in involved in the department for 10 years.
Edwards interests are hunting and fishing when he has time and spending time with his wife and kids. He also farms with his family and attends the local bird meetings.
Don Underhill is the current Reeve of the RM of Arborfield. He served as councillor for division 5 from 2006-2012 and has been serving as Reeve since 2012. Underhill is on the Thunder Rail, Arborfield Fire Department and Capital Asset committee.
Al Jellicoe was elected to Tisdale council October 1999 in a byelection and was a councillor until 2012 when he decided to run for mayor. His biggest interest has always been the Economic Development Board, which is now called “Invest Tisdale” and being involved in politics.
He has run a Chartered Accountant office in Tisdale since he moved here from his hometown of Beatty. He mostly enjoys spends time with his kids and grandkids. In the summer he spends a lot of time at the golf course.