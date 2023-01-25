At their Jan. 11 meeting, South Algonquin Township council found out that they had been approved for $137,916 in Ontario Community Infrastructure Funding in 2023 to meet local infrastructure needs in response to the pressures of inflation. Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk-treasurer, comments on this government funding.
South Algonquin Township council received a letter on Jan. 3 from the MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke, John
Yakabuski. Dated Dec. 15, this missive informed them of their OCIF funding allotment for the 2023 fiscal year, which was part of the council package for their Jan. 11 meeting. South Algonquin Township’s allocation of $137,916 is part of a broader $400 million investment by the Ontario government in 2023 for 425 of the province’s rural and northern municipalities with populations under 100,000 people.
OCIF was launched in 2014 and provides funding to help small, rural and northern communities renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure within their municipalities.
Mayor Ethel LaValley told The Bancroft Times on Jan. 18 that the township would keep us posted on how the OCIF funding would ultimately be used down the road.
“We have not made any decisions on any projects yet."