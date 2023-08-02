ENGLEHART - Integrity Commissioner Chris Wray reported his findings to Englehart council July 26 in response to a complaint by Englehart Chief Administrative Officer Malorie Robinson against Councillor Jason deLeeuw.
The complaint was filed in December 2022 and will be posted on the town's website.
The municipal Code of Conduct complaint against deLeeuw was in response to an incident which occurred at an Englehart ball tournament dance on September 12, 2022, Wray related.
The matter started with a report to deLeeuw, who was overseeing the dance, that underage teenagers had accessed the event by a route other than the main door. The dance, where alcohol was being served, was restricted to Age of Majority only.
Wray reported that Robinson "alleged that deLeeuw texted (town employee) Alex Beachey" directing him to obtain images from a town security tape at the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex where the event was taking place.
A teacher had inquired to deLeeuw about pictures that were on the security tape that might show the identity of the teenagers, it was also reported.
The images were obtained from the security tape and relayed to deLeeuw's iPhone.
Wray said he was advised that town deputy-clerk Therese Hall also saw the images. The teacher also was asked to look at the images.
When advised the action was wrong, DeLeeuw defended himself by stating that if it was wrong for him to request the images and to have them, he was not informed of that by staff.
On November 22, a conversation between deLeeuw and Robinson resulted in another complaint by Robinson against deLeeuw. Robinson complained that deLeeuw told her that if she reported the matter she also would be in trouble because she hadn't advised him that his action had been a breach of the Code of Conduct.
Wray said that Robinson felt "a fear of reprisal."
He also stated that she believed "deLeeuw had no authority to request or obtain pictures" from the municipal security tape.
“NOT MALICIOUS”
Wray said that he could not accept deLeeuw's "statement that he was simply unaware of the Code of Conduct."
He maintained that all council members should be fully aware of the Code of Conduct as well as the Protection of Privacy Act which was at the root of the matter relating to the dance.
Wray said those he interviewed during the investigation were all forthright, and while "Councillor deLeeuw technically breached the Code of Conduct, the breach was not malicious."
Wray recommended additional training for everyone to avoid similar incidents in the future.
He added that while deLeeuw had emphasized he did not know that taking the pictures from the tape was a breach of the Code of Conduct, once it was made clear to him, he did take responsibility for his actions.
Wray said that "it probably would have been more appropriate to go to the CAO" with the concern that teenagers had accessed the dance.
He said "taking pictures (from the tapes) potentially violates the privacy of the individual(s) in those pictures." He expressed concern that only one town employee has the ability to do so, and stated the town needs to have another person who can also carry out that task.
Mayor Jerry Mikovitch thanked Wray and all council and staff members who had participated in the investigation. He added that he also was not well informed regarding the Protection of Privacy Act.
He noted that the town has already made some changes, and while there will be a ball tournament this year, there will not be a dance, although there will be music on the Friday evening. The municipal alcohol policy is also going to be reviewed, he added.
DeLeeuw also thanked Wray, and explained that he had been told there were teenagers at the dance and he wanted to determine when they had gained access and when they left. He explained his concern that if "the inspectors showed up there would have been big trouble."
Wray commented to the council and staff overall that "you have a good little council, and a good little community. This is a small issue." He recommended that all involved "let the water go under the bridge."