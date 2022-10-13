A total of eight short-term vacation rental files are open for bylaw compliance and enforcement investigations within the Gabriola Local Trust Area, according to a report provided to Gabriola trustees on Sept. 28.
Seven of those are on Gabriola and one is on Mudge. Two of the properties in questions are for sale. Most files are being monitored for compliance, staff say, and have not been issued violation notices at this time as there is either no new activity or the owners have converted their operations to a bed and breakfast, a lawful operation in the Gabriola LTA that does not require a business licence or registration of any kind.
In 2022, three new short-term vacation rental (STVR) files were opened, two as a result of public complaint and one through reviews of Airbnb advertisements.
“After extensive reviews of the Airbnb advertisements for Gabriola over several years, the majority of advertisements are for lawful bed and breakfast home occupations, and even the current open files are for bed and breakfast operations that only need to be monitored because they are not complying with all of the home occupation regulations,” the staff report says.
STVRs require a temporary use permit. Currently there are four approved temporary use permits for STVRs in the Gabriola LTA and one applicant is in the process of renewal.
Bylaw staff also have 17 files open related to unlawful dwellings, including one for a liveaboard in Degnen Bay, seven for residential use of travel trailers, one for tiny homes, one for a secondary suite and seven for the use of accessory buildings for residential purposes on lots under 2 hectares where secondary suites or dwelling are not permitted.