Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has signalled its intention to continue to recognize Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) grand chief Victor Bonspille after he was stripped of his position as spokesperson in a band council resolution (BCR) last week.
“Kanesatake First Nation has always operated under a customary election regime and the Department has no jurisdiction over their governance disputes or elections,” wrote ISC spokesperson Randy Legault-Rankin in response to an inquiry from The Eastern Door, which came shortly before deadline.
“The Department will continue to recognize the council formally elected unless alternative direction is provided as a result of dispute resolution within the community or by decision of the court.
“The Band Council Resolution that was duly signed by the Council should not affect communications or negotiations with the Department since all band council resolutions must be approved by council at a duly-convened meeting which includes quorum requirements.
“Any specific questions with respect to a First Nation’s customary election regime should be directed to the community.”
“Honestly, I’m a little dubious of their words,” said MCK chief Brant Etienne, who was asked to comment. “It looks like they are trying to appear as though they respect Kanesatake decision-making power, but they then add the qualification that a change has to come out of dispute resolution or the courts. Honestly, it sounds like fluff.”
Former MCK grand chief Serge Otsi Simon said he was given the same treatment when he was removed from various files during his tenure.
Bonspille did not immediately reply to a request for comment.