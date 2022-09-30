Jennifer Gezlen, a resident of Acton, has won $100,000 in Lotto Max draw after she matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order.
The 46-year-old mother of two said she is a regular lottery player and always adds ENCORE.
“I checked my ticket on the OLG App and saw $100,000 – I scanned it again because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.
“I asked my boyfriend to take a second look to see if he saw the same as me.”
Jennifer, a caretaker, compares her winning feeling to being in a dream.
“I am going to help my children through school, pay some bills and save,” she concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Royal Jug City on Queen Street in Acton.
