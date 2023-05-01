Fees for municipally run children's camps won't be increasing this year.
Chatham-Kent council decided to turn down a hike recommended by administration following a motion put forward by Chatham Coun. Brock McGregor.
"It's a fairly straightforward motion looking to freeze that proposed increase, understanding this is a particularly difficult year on household budgets with inflation where it is," McGregor said, adding "the camps are really important for childcare during the eight-week school break in the summer."
He added that incorporating camp fees into the multi-year budget process will allow families certainty in their spending.
While there is financial assistance for some lower-income families, McGregor said there are many families who don't qualify for help that benefit from the Chatham-Kent camps.
It means 2023 fees are unchanged from last year and losses will be covered by the corporate variance, with any future fee hikes to be addressed in the municipal budget process.
Fees for the Stay-N-Play camps will remain at $61 and KIDventure camp stays at $127.