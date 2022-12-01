In the wake of an announcement that no charges would be laid in the housing scandal that saw nearly $700,000 misappropriated, the MCK announced that new Executive Operations Officer Alan John Rice would be in charge of reconciling the housing files in the future.
To that end, Rice is looking to find out if there are any other community members who think they may have been a victim of the alleged fraud and is asking them to come forward to have their file reconciled.
“We weren’t exactly sure if we’d gotten every person who’d been defrauded, because it’s possible there are people out there who have been a victim of fraud who haven’t yet come forward. We’re hoping those people might be able to provide new evidence and at that point we can also reconcile their files,” he said, adding that he wants to be able to help restore some community faith in the process.
“Really, we just want to be there for the community,” in the wake of the Crown Prosecutor’s decision not to file any criminal charges in the housing scandal case, Rice said. “That information was kind of like a punch to the face. It was extremely disappointing.”
"The first announcement on the result of the criminal investigation was extremely difficult for much of the community, MCK employees included," Rice said. "We've received several questions and concerns, many of which have been presented to the community in different forms. Forthcoming, we will resume efforts to provide up-to-date information as best we can."
Community members who believe they have had fraudulent activity on their account are encouraged to contact Client Based Services to open a file, Rice said.
Representatives from the Housing Unit, Credit Management, a financial consultant from the Osborne Group, and Rice will work with individuals on resolving their issues.
“If and when people contact us, we will sit down with them for an in-person meeting and talk to them. If they want to present extra evidence, we can have a member of the legal team there to speak with them as well,” he said, adding that reconciling the housing files will be a long, but important piece of work to help restore the community’s trust.
An improved triage process will allow individuals to receive prompt follow up with these representatives within the ensuing days. Should cases where accounts need reconciliation or legal support, other representatives will be made available at the follow up session.