NEYAASHIINIGMIING – The mayor of South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) resigned on Aug. 29 after immediate backlash from neighbouring First Nations communities pertaining to previously recorded comments.
A press release from SBP said, “We would again like to offer our sincere apologies to the people of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation and to all First Nations communities.
“The people from local First Nations communities are our neighbours and they are our friends. The Town wants to reiterate that it does not support or agree with any of Mr. (Garry) Michi’s comments posted in an audio clip on Aug. 25.”
“Words matter,” Nawash Chief Greg Nadjiwon said in a telephone interview with Midwestern Newspapers. “When you make statements with racial overtones, people get angry.”
Nadjiwon expressed his concerns with what he perceives as a “giant step backwards,” in reconciliation. He worries that any momentum gained by working with their neighbouring communities could be jeopardized with the negative comments made by Garry Michi.
The Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation council also responded to the audio recording circulating on social media.
Michi is recorded saying, “What I am saying is where is this all going to end? Twenty-five years ago, they put a water treatment plant up at Cape Croker. It got ruined because they didn’t maintain it. Now we’ve spent $65 million up there to put hydrants and a new water treatment plant, and 75 per cent of those houses, I mean, they should be torn down.
“It’s like, why are we spending $65 million on a water treatment plant up there that’s going to last 20 years because they’re not going to look after it. Right? Just look at their homes. I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,” the recording says before it’s cut off.
The Government of Canada monitors all drinking water advisories for First Nations in Canada, and the following information is provided regarding Neyaashiinigmiing boil water advisory:
“Home to 751 people on reserve, Chippewas of Nawash First Nation, in Ontario, is building a new water treatment plant and upgrading the current water treatment system with funding from Indigenous Services Canada.
“There is one long-term drinking water advisory:
A boil water advisory has been in effect on the Cape Croker Public Water System since January 2019 and became long-term in January 2020.
“The construction of a new water treatment plant and upgrades to the existing water distribution system will improve access to safe, clean drinking water for 264 homes and 20 community buildings. Once this project is complete, the community should be able to lift the long-term drinking advisory.”
Nawash council stated on Aug. 26, “We are disappointed and deeply offended. Mayor Michi’s comments show an utter disregard and lack of respect to our people and all First Nations who have been deprived of basic human rights, including the most basic need of access to clean water.”
The statement went on to say, “Michi’s comments placing the blame for the lack of adequate services for our people on Neyaashiinigmiing reveal a colonial and racist perspective about Indigenous Peoples, and in particular against the Chippewa’s of Nawash Unceded First Nation. It serves to deny the long history of oppression, displacement and dispossession of our lands, resources and way of life we have endured and continue to endure.
“It denies the fact that First Nations have been deprived of adequate funding and services for our basic needs – a fact that has been recognized by courts and governments over the past several years.
“The mayor’s remarks fly in the face of the principles of reconciliation and the rights of our Nation to self-determination, as outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).
“Someone who lacks the understanding and knowledge of this history of our oppression and the importance of our rights should not be in a leadership position anywhere and certainly not within the territories of Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) – Saukiing Anishnaabekiing.
“As a result, we are calling for Garry Michi’s immediate resignation.”
SBP Deputy Mayor Jay Kirkland issued an apology letter to the band, saying, “The town has become aware that there is an audio clip that appears to be from Mayor Michi that is being circulated on the internet. Mayor Michi’s comments do not reflect the town’s position on the matter. The town would like to remind people that the specific comments of individual members of council or staff do not reflect those of the municipality.
“We know and sympathize that First Nations communities across Canada struggle with access to clean drinking water which is a basic human necessity. The town supports federal efforts to fund capital projects that ensure all First Nations People across Canada have access to safe drinking water.”