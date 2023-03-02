The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested a man, charged with sexual offences after an investigation by the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.
On February 14, Trevor Green aged 48 of Milton was booked over multiple offences including sexual assault (two counts), sexual Interference (two counts), invitation to sexual touching, exposing a child to sexually explicit material, possession of child pornography and luring a child.
Green has been held in custody, and is pending a bail hearing.
The accused who goes by the name ‘Chance39’ on social media platforms met the victim online and the two began to chat using an app called “Whisper”. After several week of chatting, eventually the victim and accused met in person. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have attached a photo of the accused.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
In alignment with the victim-centric approach to sexual assault investigations, no further details can be provided.
Sexual Assault
Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration. There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault which means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, a victim can still report it to police for investigation.
Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support. Additional information can be found in our Sexual Assault Information Guide. A valuable resource for information is also available on the Survivors Voices website.