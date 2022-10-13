Another sport that is the focus of school athletic programs at this time of year is cross-country. Cross-country is one sport that members of any socio-economic group can participate in as the equipment required is nothing more than a pair of shoes to run in. Teams and individuals run a race on open-air courses over natural terrain such as dirt or grass. The course may include surfaces of grass and earth, pass through woodlands and open country, and include hills, flat ground and sometimes gravel roads and minor obstacles. It is both an individual and a team sport; runners are judged on individual times and teams by a points-scoring method. Cross-country is a sport that both men and women and youth of all ages compete in. In Canada races usually take place during autumn and as a result can include weather conditions of rain, sleet, snow or hail, and a wide range of temperatures as we have seen this fall.
At the schools within our readership area, the cross-country runners have been practising and attending small meets throughout September. On September 28th, two pre-district runs were held with one in Watson and the other at Dixon just outside of Humboldt on Hwy #5. The results for the athletes from our local schools are as follows:
Novice Girls (2 km): 2nd Jillian Mourot, Wakaw, 8:48; 3rd Venessa Hering, Bruno, 8:59; 12th Abigail Frank, Bruno, 10:40; 14th Brianna Peacock, Wakaw, 11:32; 15th Payton Buckle, Bruno, 11:35
Novice Boys (2 km): 13th Graeson Stadnyk, Bruno, 9:53; 18th Nate Draude, Middle Lake, 10:23; 22nd Liam Hoppe, Bruno, 11:35; 24th Caleb Basset, Bruno, 13:06; 29th Alexandre Roussel, Bruno, 16:35; 30th Ryden White, Bruno, 16:39
Atom Girls (2 km): 7th Savannah Sawitsky, Wakaw, 10:22; 9th Isabella Dupont, Wakaw, 11:16; 11th Kinsley Hackl, Wakaw, 12:18
Atom Boys (2 km) (no times were recorded): 2nd Kade Dauvin, Bruno; 5th Jack Ellis, Bruno; 12th Phoenix Tagenkamp, Bruno; 17th Colby Schick, Middle Lake; 23rd Cole Basset, Bruno; 36th Grayson Violette. Bellevue; 37th Olen Gareau, Bellevue; 38th Lucas Reiter, Middle Lake; 39th Brandt Martinka, Middle Lake
Pee Wee Boys (3 km): 14th Noah Reiter, Middle Lake, 17:56
Bantam Girls (3 km): 5th Allysa Jenson, Middle Lake, 20:09
Bantam Boys (3 km): 2nd Micah Green, Wakaw, 12:09; 3rd Brock Gies, Middle Lake, 12:46
Intermediate Girls (3 km): 2nd Marti Burechailo, Wakaw 13:18; 3rd Arika Elgersma, Wakaw, 15:20; 7th Sarah Mertz, Middle Lake, 23:30
Junior Boys (4 km): 4th Kolten King, Middle Lake, 19:48; 5th Daylan Hoeflicher, Middle Lake, 20:09
Senior Girls (4 km): 2nd Breanna Brockman, Middle Lake, 19:42; 3rd Akeisha King, Middle Lake, 21:53; 5th Ava Mourot, Wakaw, 23:35
Team Results: 3rd Wakaw; 4th Middle Lake; 9th Bruno
From the pre-district runs, the top 10 in each age group advanced to the District Championships held on October 4 again at the Dixon course just west of Humboldt. Because of differences between courses running surfaces, frequency and tightness of turns, and the amount of up and downhill, cross country strategy does not necessarily come down to running a steady pace from start to finish. Coaches and cross-country runners, like in other distance races, debate the most effective strategy to win the race, whether the racers should start fast to get clear of the field, or pace themselves to maximize physiological efficiency. Some coaches emphasize having their teams running in a group in order to provide encouragement to others on the team, while other coaches feel that every individual should run his or her own race. Whether racers run ahead 'of the pack' or behind it and pull ahead in the end can vary according to the runner's individual skill, endurance, the length of the race and even the weather on race day. There were some really great performances by the younger members of Team Wakaw and it is unfortunate that they can’t continue on, but they are forming a great core of runners for future years. Coaches Mrs. Loeffelholz and Ms. Hopkins say they are very proud of all the athletes from Team Wakaw. Almost every runner recorded an improved time over the pre-districts qualifier event, and that put those going on in good standing for competing in the Provincial Championships on October 15 and Coaches Loeffelholz and Hopkins are looking forward to a good run for our Wakaw athletes.
The results of the District Championships for our local athletes are as follows:
Novice Girls: 5th Venessa Hering, Bruno, 9:10; 12th Jillian Mourot, Wakaw, 9:48
Atom Girls: 15th Savannah Sawitsky, Wakaw, 10:18; 16th Isabella Dupont, Wakaw, 10:27
Atom Boys: 3rd Jack Ellis, Bruno, 8:12; 12th Kade Dauvin, Bruno, 8:44
Bantam Girls: 11th Allysa Jenson, Middle Lake, 25:10
Bantam Boys: 1st Micah Green, Wakaw, 11:27; 9th Brock Gies, Middle Lake, 13:30
*Intermediate Girls: 2nd Marti Burechailo, Wakaw, 13:01; 7th Arika Elgersma, Wakaw, 14:49; 14th Sarah Mertz, Middle Lake, 20:11
*Junior Boys: 5th Daylan Hoeflicher, Middle Lake, 18:30; 11th Kolten King, Middle Lake, 19:06
*Senior Girls: 2nd Breanna Brockman, Middle Lake, 19:00; 3rd Akeisha King, Middle Lake, 20:36; 6thAva Mourot, Wakaw, 22:08
Team Results: 7th Wakaw; 8th tied Humboldt Public/ Middle Lake
Congratulations to all the runners and to those moving on, have a great race at the SHSAA Provincial Cross Country Championships held at the Wapiti Valley Ski Resort October 15, 2022.