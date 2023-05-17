GUYSBOROUGH – The head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared on May 5 an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency.
In a statement released on the United Nations news website on that day, Tedros also cautioned people that the threat from the disease was not yet over. He said, “Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that’s just the deaths we know about…It is still killing and it is still changing. The risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths.”
In addition to ongoing infections and deaths, there are also many people who continue to suffer from the impact of the disease, months and years after they were initially infected. These people, often called long-haulers, suffer from what is commonly called long COVID or what has been dubbed post-COVID by Nova Scotia Health – people having ongoing symptoms after COVID-19, with symptoms that significantly impact their day-to-day activities and quality of life.
Long-haul COVID
Joan Glenn, an ER nurse with 49 years of experience under her belt, is one of those people. She spoke to The Journal about her post-COVID journey from her home in Ogden, near Guysborough.
Glenn returned to nursing in 2018 after retirement when she heard local hospitals in Guysborough County were operating short-staffed and stayed when staffing became even more problematic when COVID-19 struck in 2020. She contracted COVID-19 on the job in April 2022.
“There were four put off at the same time…In April [2022] I didn’t get it bad. It was later when I got so sick,” Glenn told The Journal.
In June of 2022, Glenn relapsed with worsening symptoms that included coughing, heavy sputum and wheezing. By July, she was much worse.
“I’ll make myself tearful to talk about it. The cough was so bad it just tore all the muscles in my chest, and I’ve never had anything [like it]. I’m a real active person. I hike a lot, kayak, bike – you name it, I’m out there doing it. So, I’m not a complainer at all, but July – I can feel when I cough. I’ve never felt the bottom of my lungs and I swear I can feel the bottom of my lungs. It sounds crazy but I can feel this unbelievable feeling. So that was July and by this time I had the horrible headache that goes with it,” she said.
Things got worse.
“I called the nurse line one night [811]. I am a nurse. I’ve been an ER nurse all my life. I kind of laughed that night making the phone call to her…I was so sick, and I was getting frightened…she [the 811 nurse] didn’t think I needed to go to the ER that night so I didn’t,” Glenn told The Journal.
But she did end up in the ER several days later, where she was given a full workup and a supply of medications to try to relieve her symptoms. After several days, Glenn did feel better and followed up with chiropractic and acupuncture appointments, which significantly improved her well-being.
“I went back to work in September but I knew I wouldn’t stay…I just felt like I’m compromising my own health to help other people, and I don’t have it to give anymore. My clock is ticking.
“January this year I got sick, wicked…February I was sick again. March it went away and then it started again in April. I was back to using my puffers again and just coughing,” she said.
Glenn explained the severity of the situation with a description of an evening when she went to put her hens in and was barely able to walk back to the house.
“I didn’t think I could get to my bedroom to get the puffer. And I’m not a smoker, either, so something has happened. That was pretty upsetting… And part of it is, when you can’t breathe, when you feel like you can’t take that big breath, you will panic and I don’t care who you are…I knew I was going to start panicking because I didn’t know if I could get to the bathroom, so I just said, ’Calm down. Settle down. You can do it.’ But by the time I got it, that first breath, I could hardly take it in. It tells you, there is something still wrong with me.”
Asked how she would assess the impact COVID-19 has had on her life, Glenn said, “I seem to be constantly sick. I’ve worked almost 50 years as an RN, I could probably count on my 10 fingers how many times I have ever been sick. It seems like since I’ve had COVID, I’ve got a cough or I’ve got a headache. It’s so unlike me.”
Speaking to how the health system has handled post-COVID patients, in her experience, she said, “First of all, as I said, the worst patient is a nurse. We think we’re going to fix it ourselves. Part of me thinks I wait too long to see the doctor and, when I go, I don’t feel appreciated for the fact that I don’t run to a doctor for the least little thing. That’s what I find hard. I am not a complainer, but it takes a lot to get something done. That’s how I feel.”
Glenn added, “The government, I think, wants us to forget [about] it. They took all those precautions off but it’s true, it’s [COVID’s] there.”
As for her continuing post-COVID journey, Glenn would like to find some support, some information on what to expect next. She said, “I went online to see if I could find a group of post-COVID people, but I didn’t find anything. I would like to look at those people that were in the ICUs and everything…what is their recovery like? That is what I am questioning now. I would like to know more on this side of it. How do we recover from it? What are we to expect?
“I would love to have a support not just go to the doctor who can’t say anything to me or give me advice. Obviously, they don’t know because it’s all new to everybody, we’re learning by the seat of our pants,” said Glenn who, as a nurse who has worked on the frontlines throughout the pandemic and as a patient who has been diagnosed as having post-COVID symptoms, was surprised to learn Nova Scotia Health (NSH) did have a post-COVID symptom management program, as reported in this newspaper in April 2021.
Post-COVID self-management program
The program is accessible through the COVID-19 self-assessment survey available online at https://library.nshealth.ca/CovidRecovery/gettinghelp .
The Journal spoke with NSH representative Camilla Watkins, health services manager for primary health care in the central zone last week about the program.
Watkins said 2,909 post-COVID outreach surveys have been completed online since the program began in December 2021. More than 635 of those patients met the criteria to trigger interaction with the post-COVID navigator, whose role is to support post-COVID patients. Approximately 285 people continued to take part in the post-COVID self-management program.
According to the NSH webpage, listed above, “The Post-COVID Self-Management Program is a multidisciplinary program for people having ongoing symptoms after COVID-19, with symptoms that significantly impact their day-to-day activities and quality of life. This program includes an intake assessment, and an 8-week virtual education group, with the option for individual follow up care. This program is located at the Integrated Chronic Care Service (ICCS). Referral is required from your health care provider, 811 or the Post-COVID Navigator.”
As Tedros said in his remarks declaring an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency, relief and celebration at the news must be tempered by the fact that many people will still die from the disease and millions more will suffer long-term, debilitating effects from post-COVID conditions.