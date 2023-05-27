"It's heartbreaking," said Doug Clovechok, a father and MLA of Columbia River-Revelstoke, whenever he hears the news about murdered Indigenous men, women, and children every day.
Clovechok has been supporting the Moose Hide Campaign — an Indigenous-led movement that addresses the ending of violence against women and children. The campaign has grown into a nationwide movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians in our society.
Father-daughter duo Paul and Raven Lacerte founded the Moose Hide Campaign in 2011. Clovechok said that when Paul and Raven were haunting in the Carrier territory along the Highway of Tears, they shot a moose that day. They had a powerful connection with it and the environment, and so, they both decided to take the moose hide. They tagged it and made moose hide pins, which can be used to “commemorate and recognize the violence towards women and children,” Clovechok said. See https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/highway-of-tears.
The campaign grew and over three million pins were distributed throughout Canada.
The MLA has been supporting the movement for six years now. He said there are many reasons why he chose to support the campaign.
"I told my son that when you have anything to do with women, you [should] have respect and show respect," Clovechok said. "I strongly believe violence is not acceptable. When you see something, you've got to say something. We can't accept it in our society."
During COVID, the abuse and murder cases of Indigenous women and children heightened in Canada. Read www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/2022-01/canada-native-women-2.pdf
“When I see a man raising his hand to a woman, it just makes me sick to my stomach,” Clovechok stressed.
For all the victims, Clovechok wanted to tell them that they're "not alone" and that many people "support and believe" them — there is help for everyone.
Clovechok strongly believes that the only way to end the violence is to support this kind of campaign and to start educating children.
"The true measure of a man, in my humble opinion, is how well they respect and treat women — their mother, their sisters, their children, and everyone," Clovechok said.
As a supporter, Clovechok marched with over half a million Canadians last May 11 on the 12th annual Moose Hide Campaign Day. He described the march and campaign as an “excellent” and “humbling” experience, especially when he was around the people who believed what he believed in. He also described how it's impressive to see many people who support this campaign. The campaign was held in Victoria, with the procession led by First Nation drummers.
"The energy around there was incredibly positive, and many people feel really good about it," Clovechok noted. "It's a start, and we have a long way to go. But we're moving in the right direction."
Clovechok stated that he will wear the Moose Hide pin for a year to show his support and remind him of his commitment in doing all he can to prevent violence against women and children.
"I will continue to support it and to talk about it. That's my pledge to the pin," Clovechok stated. "I will wear that pin with great pride but also with much responsibility."
For more information about the campaign, visit: https://moosehidecampaign.ca/
The following are numbers to call if people need help:
• Battered Women's Support Services Crisis Line: 1-855-687-1868
• Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868
• Reporting child abuse: 1-800-663-9122
• Youth Against Violence Line: 1-800-680-4264