Construction has begun on the new set of traffic lights on the Archie Klaiber Trail and Lakeside Boulevard intersection, which is anticipated to be completed for the end of September.
Strathmore town council voted Jan. 12, 2022 to proceed with adding traffic signals to the intersection in a vote of 4-3 in favour. At the time, it was also proposed to redevelop the intersection into a single lane roundabout.
Signalizing of the intersection became an active discussion in council following the demolition of the former Leroy’s Motel in order to develop the land plot for use by commercial businesses and fast-food locations (Development Permit 21-044 Strathpoint).
As well as the addition of traffic lights to the intersection, a northbound-eastbound slip lane will also be constructed.
The intersection is in close proximity to Holy Cross Collegiate school, Sacred Heart Academy, downtown Strathmore, Kinsmen Park, and the Trans-Canada Highway.
A budget of $630,000 has been approved for the redevelopment of the intersection and the addition of the traffic signals.
The cost of this option was, at the time of discussion in council, noted to be similar in scale to what developing a roundabout would have equated to.
Over a period of the next 20 years, the signal maintenance fee is estimated to amount to approximately $25,000 for the intersection.
Space will be made available through the redevelopment to have pedestrian crossings in all directions leading away from the intersection.
The intersection will remain open and accessible throughout construction, with periodic lane closures and traffic pattern changes to be expected.
No work on the project took place over the August long weekend due to the occurrence of the Strathmore Stampede, but has since resumed.
More information regarding the intersection and potential for temporary future lane closures is available via the Town of Strathmore website.