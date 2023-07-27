At the July 17 council meeting, Brock Township's council members opted to postpone the ultimate verdict regarding the Sunderland Arena Renovation and Expansion Project.
“We are receiving [and] discussing the report. There will be no decision on the report though, that decision will be deferred until our next meeting,” Mayor Walter Schummer said at the meeting.
The mayor assured the public that a decision would be revealed during the Aug. 14 council meeting. In the meantime, the council is giving additional time for deliberation and consideration to the $10 million proposed budget linked to the project.
At that same meeting, the Sunderland Lions Club’s Don Gordon said that the main objective of his deputation was to see the project moving forward as it is at a “critical juncture,” especially considering the issues surrounding “funding and procurement and the timelines associated with implementing the project.”
Earlier, the town proposed a survey of ice users to help determine spending priorities for the project. While saying that the club has no objection to such a survey, Gordon stressed that the “questions be asked in a neutral manner.”
“We think public input is always good, [but] we worry … about how the questions are going to be phrased.”
Upon asking, Gordon also clarified concerns regarding the user groups and project details. The club has been in regular touch with user groups who have been involved in the project from the beginning.
“We had a visioning exercise some years ago where the community and user groups were invited, and … briefed on the design elements. We [have] support letters from all … the main user groups. We [also] had a public meeting in Sunderland [which] had a very good turnout … [and] had a fulsome discussion of what was being proposed,” Gordon said.
In 2019, a zoning dispute between Concerned Citizens of Sunderland and Kaitlin Development resulted in a settlement. The agreement required Kaitlin Development to contribute $1,000 per unit for Phase 2 and $2,000 per unit for Phase 3 of the Sunderland Meadows Project to the Sunderland Lions Club. However, the unsigned agreement is delayed due to the lack of available servicing for the development.
“We expect to have that agreement executed by the end of this year. We've put it on pause pending the ongoing discussions with the township,” Gordon said.
Regional councillor Mike Jubb said that the twin pad issue is “probably the most important part that we all need to understand and the public needs to understand.”
Adding to what Jubb said, Ward 5 councillor Lynn Campbell said, “This is an important point because many people in the community have asked why we don’t build a new twin pad instead of upgrading the old Sunderland Arena.”
Campbell said $40 million is “unaffordable” because it could result in a tax levy increase as high as 34 per cent. “It’s important to understand that the $5.5 million (government infrastructure) grant can only be used for the Sunderland arena, not for a twin pad or another arena in Brock Township.”
In 2019, Brock applied for a grant and received $5.5 million in 2021 for a $7.4 million project. The budget increased due to the pandemic and inflation and now, at the Aug. 14 meeting, the council will vote on the increased $10 million budget. To help with the added costs, the Sunderland Lions Club has also pledged to increase its donation from $500,000 to $800,000.
“Getting the ... grant and the Sunderland Lions Club donation have given Brock a golden, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to upgrade an aging recreational facility,” Campbell said.
“Our minor hockey and ringette players come from all three towns in Brock Township. People come from miles around to the Sunderland Community Centre to attend the fall fair, Blue Rodeo concerts hosted by the Lions. [It] is a legacy project that we can all be proud of,” she said.
Talking about the $40 million twin pad, Coun. Jubb pointed out that the amount is “huge, unattainable and unfeasible” and does not even include the demolition cost.
“The twin pad idea was a great idea but unfortunately the council of the day did not act on that and capitalize. It now costs upwards of $50 million for a twin pad arena and Brock would be hard-pressed to pay the interest on that loan,” Jubb said.
“We have an opportunity for a … $5.5 million [grant as well as the Lions] club’s … contribution of up to $800,000. This is the opportunity … [so] let's fix one rather than let all three rot away into the ground like that has been done for the last 40 years.”
The report mentions $40 million in borrowing to build a twin pad against $24 million for a single pad with the total interest paid over 15 years to be almost $13 million and $7.8 million respectively.
Trena DeBruijn, Brock's director of finance and treasurer, said that the town does not have enough borrowing capacity.
“Based on the current estimates of building a twin arena, we would not be able to borrow the funds sufficient enough to build the arena. Based on our annual repayment limit … the province would not provide us with authorization to borrow … that would be what would nullify the project right then and there,” DeBruijn said.
The original scope of the project included expanding the ice size from 170 by 70 feet to 200 by 80 feet, expansion of the building to include six new dressing rooms (including two accessible rooms), a community-use room, ice-resurfacer room, an updated refrigeration system and reconfigured seating around the rink. The original plans also called for work to make the building fully accessible, including a renovation of the existing lobby area and a new food booth. There were also plans to renovate the second-floor auditorium to create a heated viewing space.
Because of rising costs, it may not be possible to do everything. If that is the case, the township will have to get permission from the provincial and federal government for a de-scope, which could take four to six months.