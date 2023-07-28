Regional District of Nanaimo directors approved extending the zero waste grant funding stream for another three-year term.
The 2020 solid waste management plan allocated $300,000 annually in zero waste recycling funding through this year. Funds were initially committed to the Nanaimo Recycling Exchange, but the organization shuttered, leading to a revamp of the funds to be available to organizations across the region.
Two Gabriola organizations have received funding through the grant stream, which accepts proposals from non-profits who have project ideas that will divert waste from the regional landfill and implement circular economy practices.
Gabriola Island Recycling Organization (GIRO) has received a total of $256,589 over three years for its C2C Threads and ReLove Local textile repurposing social enterprise. Island Futures has received $25,300 over two years for research into and implementation of waste vegetable oil as fuel for transportation and agricultural activities on the island.
Approval of the funding, which staff say will come out of the revenue collected from the utilities rate, such as tipping fees, passed with two directors opposed.
Electoral Area F Director Leanne Salter argued the funding was creating competition for businesses in the region doing similar work.
“I’m not convinced that there was great value in the money spent in the programs that were funded in the first go around in this,” Nanaimo Director Ian Thorpe said.
Ben Geselbracht, director from Nanaimo, said the program was supporting non-profits who are “problem-solving around hard-to-recycle materials.
“All these different projects are keeping material out of the landfill, but also generating jobs in the community.”
In total seven organizations have received funding from the grant stream including Loaves and Fishes, which has expanded its warehouse facility for collecting unsold food at grocery stores in the region, and Habitat for Humanity, which has expanded its collection of used items like furniture, which are repaired and resold, as well as provided skills training and tool rentals.
Nanaimo director and board vice-chair Tyler Brown said the program was helping to extend the life of the landfill in Cedar.
The program “will save us money down the line…[by] unlocking landfill space.
“All these programs are aimed at finding ourselves not siting a new landfill.”