The Grande Prairie Youth Advisory Council is back this year with a lineup of some familiar and some new faces.
The council hopes to share youth perspectives with city council, committees, and community agencies.
“One of our main priorities this year is really trying to step up into that advisory role,” said Grace Larson, chair of the Grande Prairie Youth Advisory Council (YAC).
This is Larson’s second year on the YAC and first year as chair.
She is joined by Anella De Rueda, Aarzu Masih, Chloe Watson, Daisy Nellis, Janee Bauman, Jason D’Souza, Julia Izuogu and Nabeel Malik.
“A lot of the members are really interested in mental health, specifically how youth can access mental health supports whether that's in school or online or within the city,” said Larson.
She noted there were also talks about the city’s policing as the city looks towards developing its own municipal police force.
Larson said last year was difficult for YAC as they worked on Zoom for half the year and engaging with more youth was difficult.
“This year, we really want to be more proactive about going out and talking to our peers and getting their feedback on what (city) council is doing and then also be able to go back to council and actually advise them,” she said.
Larson’s new role as chair has had her meet with Mayor Jackie Clayton.
“(Clayton) was talking about having some people from the city come and talk to YAC about the changes and about the plans the city has so that we could be more informed.”
YAC could then engage with city youth and bring back input from that age demographic.
The council can also engage with its fellow youth to become more involved with community engagement sessions hosted by the city.
Larson said it's vital that youth have a chance to share their outlooks to elected officials.
YAC accepts members from the ages of 14 to 24. Larson said that with some members below the voting age, it’s a way they can make a difference.
YAC provides a way to ensure youth perspectives are reflected in city policy and planning.
The council has nine members this year, a decrease from the 12 last year.
Larson said YAC has decided to allow recruitment to stay open so that more people can apply to join.
Youth who are between 14-24 and live, work or go to school in Grande Prairie are eligible and must be able to attend a monthly meeting.
Larson noted YAC would like to have a wide variety of youth and that youth who are not in school and may be working full-time should consider joining.
She said youth not in high school or post-secondary could provide valuable insight.
YAC also includes city councillors Wendy Bosch and Dylan Bressey, along with Nicole Hornett, city community development officer.
The County of Grande Prairie and towns of Beaverlodge and Wembley do not have any youth advisory councils or committees.
The Town of Sexsmith currently has two youth members on its Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) board and one youth on the Sustainability Committee.