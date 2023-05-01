After leading Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario for nearly two decades, the consortium’s chief administrative officer Joel Sloggett will retire next month — bringing an end to a career marked by a focus on getting kids to school safely and efficiently, and, most recently, efforts to navigate challenges caused by the pandemic.
Sloggett was hired in 1996 by the local Catholic school board as supervisor of planning and assessment before being promoted to serve as manager of planning and transportation, a role he held up until 2005 when STSCO was established.
As CAO, he was tasked with overseeing transportation planning for Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board and Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, with Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir, which runs Peterborough’s French Catholic school, joining in 2007.
Sloggett recalls facing “unchartered territory” when he took the reins during STSCO’s inception.
It was at this time that he crafted what would become STSCO’s enduring mission: to provide safe, effective and efficient transportation for students on behalf of the school boards.
“Safety first. We’re not going to put money over the safety of kids. That’s guided us ever since. Initially we combined a lot of the busing. We put kids on the same buses. We eliminated buses. That was a big step in the first three or four years, and we saved the boards some money and ran things more effectively,” said Sloggett, adding that the plan was part of an effort to stabilize the system.
Sloggett and staff began harnessing new technology and computerized data “to get a closer oversight of bus routing.” A centralized mapping system was eventually established so families could track busing arrangements for their children online.
He says the innovative approach ensured children were picked up safely and on time.
STSCO is responsible for planning and overseeing school bus routes for the three school boards. Across Peterborough city and county, Northumberland County and Clarington, STSCO currently co-ordinates transportation for 27,000 students attending 125 schools. In the Peterborough region, STSCO oversees busing for 14,000 students. In total, there are 570 STSCO-overseen school buses on the road, operated by seven private companies.
Aside from STSCO’s formative years, Sloggett points to a number of other stand-out achievements during his 18 years at the helm, including using his leadership role to help ratify a five-year service deal between local school boards and bus companies.
Sloggett also highlights the logistical changes implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure students were safely transported to school amid unforeseen challenges.
STSCO was required to oversee intense daily cleaning of buses, along with the use of masks and physical distancing while on board.
But when schools were shuttered at the height of the pandemic, dozens of bus drivers across each STSCO-covered region quit, resulting in driver shortages when schools reopened. The first two months of the school year in 2022 “were the worst,” according to Sloggett. Thirty drivers in total were lost, including 10 in the Peterborough area.
The issue led to route cancellations in some cases.
While the problem has improved, work still needs to be done to not only ensure there’s enough drivers for each route, but that there’s a surplus in place to cover school trips and fill in for sick drivers.
That’s why Sloggett has been working on a new region-wide recruitment initiative for new drivers, set to launch in May. An advertising blitz will be rolled out in a bid to attract and retain drivers.
While Sloggett has enjoyed the fast-paced nature of his job, it’s the lasting relationships he’s made with families and community partners he’ll miss most. Over the years, he was driven by an aim to put students first.
“I’ve never lost sight of the fact that we’re dealing with children that are going to be the future of our communities, and our role in getting them to school is very important,” said Sloggett, adding that his accomplishments could not have been done without his colleagues, bus and taxi drivers, school board staff and municipal partners.
Sloggett served as president of the Ontario Association of School Business Officials Association (OASBO) in 2009 to 2010. received the International Association of School Business Officials Pinnacle Award in 2010, an honour that recognized his operations leadership and acknowledged STSCO’s innovative bus company performance monitoring system.
Roy Wierenga has been named as Sloggett’s successor. Wierenga, set to take over on May 8, brings 35 years of student transportation experience to the top job.
It’s a full circle moment for Wierenga, who began his career in Peterborough working for Trentway-Wagar Bus Lines before becoming manager of transportation for the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.
Over the last decade, Wierenga has worked for Student Transportation of Peel Region. He plays a key role in the Ontario Association of School Business Officials and sits on a number of its committees.
Wierenga pledges to “find solutions that will ensure a safe and sustainable transportation network for our students and school communities.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.