Six New Brunswick pharmacies will soon be allowed to treat thousands of patients for more common chronic health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.
Health Minister Bruce Fitch announced Wednesday a new, one-year pilot project to continue to expand the role of pharmacists in the province's health-care system.
First introduced in Alberta a decade ago, the model was embraced by Nova Scotia earlier this year, to great success.
The first Pharmacist Care Clinics will open Aug. 1 at Fredericton's Prospect Street Shoppers Drug Mart and Riverview's Jean Coutu on Coverdale Road.
Pharmacists at these care clinics will offer point-of-care testing and prescriptions for Group A Strep, as well as be able to manage the chronic diseases of diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cardiovascular disease.
“We know from talking to patients at our counters every day that this pilot will be life-changing for so many people,” said Anne Marie Picone, interim executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association, and a practising pharmacist in the Moncton area for more than 40 years. “Pharmacists are highly trained, highly qualified health-care professionals, accessible right in your communities, and we’re pleased pharmacists will be able to offer more of the services they’re already trained to provide.”
Fitch told reporters at the announcement at Shoppers in Fredericton the pharmacists’ increased responsibilities would free up family doctors, clinics and hospital emergency rooms to see other patients and help eliminate backlogs in the stressed-out system.
For example, when New Brunswick pharmacists were allowed to treat patients for seven other minor ailments in May, it eliminated the need for 80,000 appointments at doctors' offices alone.
“So you can just see the impact that would have to free up time for other people with more serious conditions to see the doctor,” the minister said. “It’ll create more space for those family doctors who are stressed and working very, very hard to provide primary care.”
Four other Pharmacist Care Clinics are set to open by Sept. 18.
Those will be at Fredericton's Lawtons Drugs on Brookside Drive, Paquetteville's Marie-Claude Cyr Inc. Familiprix on Des Fondateurs Street, Moncton's The Medicine Shoppe on Main Street, and the Hampton Pharmasave on Main Street.
Saint John was left off the list because none of the pharmacies in the province’s second biggest city submitted proposals accepted by the Health Department, Fitch said.
Eligible patients will need to book appointments at these six clinics, and while participating pharmacies will cover the cost of assessing and prescribing medication during the pilot project, patients will still need to pay for their own medications.
At the end of the project, the government will evaluate its effectiveness, via the independent organization the New Brunswick Institute for Research Data and Training, which has agreed to study the results.
Officials at the announcement said it was their hope the program would eventually expand to include all 240 pharmacies in the province.
“There’s a national trend toward expanding pharmacy services to help address the challenges of our health-care crisis,” Picone said, mentioning that in February, Nova Scotia launched a similar pilot at 12 pharmacies around the neighbouring province. “In the first two months of the Nova Scotia pilot, the clinics provided more than 9,000 services to more than 5,000 patients, diverting many of them from the overcrowded, overburdened health-care system. The pilot was so successful, in May Nova Scotia added 14 pilot sites, bringing the total to 26. So we have a very strong indication from our neighbours in Nova Scotia that this pilot should work very well here.”
Shoppers has a national strategy to offer more of such services. Jeff Léger, the president of the company who hails from New Brunswick, told reporters Shoppers paid a couple of hundred thousand dollars setting up the two clinical spaces in the pharmacy in uptown Fredericton.
“There are obviously some small investments we’ve made to re-configure these rooms and make it very welcoming,” he told reporters. “It’s at the core of our strategy.”
Léger said Shoppers was planning to have a total of 72 of the clinics open across the country by the end of this year. On Tuesday, it opened one in Mississauga and on Thursday it’ll open another in Burlington, Ont. It already has six in Nova Scotia.
“So we’re happy to have the six pilots here and to be one of them. We’re certainly interested in expanding it and are willing to invest in that access to care in communities for New Brunswickers.”