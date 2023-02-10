Transfer of casino revenue
Council of the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands has approved the transfer of $670,652 in casino revenue to the Fleet, Machinery and Equipment Reserve Fund.
Doing so will help the township pay for the purchase of a new fire pumper truck.
It was noted to council that staff is currently completing year-end entries and reconciliations and will be providing council with a report outlining the 2022 capital project spending and related funding.
The 2022 capital budget proposed to fund the new fire pumper truck using debt. The 2022 pumper truck was budgeted at $750,000 and current actual spending is at $753,806. The additional casino funding may provide an opportunity to avoid incurring the proposed debt.
The 2022 operating budget included an estimated revenue amount of $400,000 from the casino. The total 2022 revenue was $1,070,652, for a surplus of $670,652.
Purchase of 2023 pumper truck
TLTI council has authorized staff to proceed with the purchase of a 2023 Pierce MaxiSabre pumper from Commercial Equipment Company in the amount of $845,072.50.
This particular pumper truck is similar to the one the township received in the fall.
“It has the same features on it, has the same tires, same layout,” Fire Chief Mike Prior said. “So, it makes it much easier to train.”
The fire department fleet includes a 2004 pumper truck that is reaching the end of its 20-year-rated lifespan as a front-line pumper.
The Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS) requires front-line pumper trucks not to exceed twenty years in age to maintain fire service rating.
As part of the 2023 capital budget, council approved $864,962 for the acquisition of a new pumper truck.
Facility use policy
Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has approved final passage to a bylaw that establishes a facility use policy in the township.
Staff developed a facility use policy to establish guidelines and procedures for users renting space within municipal facilities.
The policy is intended to provide information for facility users, to promote the use of facilities and to ensure that the allocation of facility space is handled in a fair and equitable manner to protect the citizens of the township and to safeguard the township-owned assets.
Private road grant program
TLTI council has approved the distribution of $25,000 in private road grants, approved in the 2023 operating budget.
The township administers a Private Road Grant (Maintenance Stream) program providing eligible private road associations an opportunity to apply for funds to assist with the maintenance and improvements of private roads. In 2023, the township received a total of 24 applications, with one failing to meet the requirements of the private road grant policy.
Charleston Lake Provincial Park cabin removal
TLTI council supported a resolution of the Municipal Heritage Committee to send a letter to LHC Heritage Planning and Archeology Inc., indicating that the township has no objection to the removal of the park warden's cabin at Charleston Lake Provincial Park.
On Dec. 22, the township received a request from LHC Heritage Planning and Archaeology Inc., for comments from the Municipal Heritage Committee regarding the demolition and removal of the park warden's cabin in Charleston Lake Provincial Park.
LHC was retained by Ontario Parks to complete a heritage impact assessment for the cabin and is seeking comments from stakeholders with an interest in the property.
In 2016 LHC, prepared a cultural heritage evaluation report for several buildings in the park, including the warden's cabin. At that time, LHC found that the cabin had cultural heritage value or interest and prepared a Statement of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest.
Parts of the building are deteriorating and a number of designated substances are in/on the building. Water has infiltrated the roof, there is mould in the building and some of the wood around the doors is rotting. The building has been unused and locked for many years, however, people and animals have on occasion entered the building.
The cabin has been researched and documented through previously completed studies including LHC’s report, a designated substances report, archaeological assessments of the area, inspection by Ontario Parks architectural staff and the document that LHC is currently completing.
Ontario Parks intends to have the designated substances removed, demolish the building and remove it from the site. The area will be allowed to naturalize.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)