The Ridgetown Kiwanis Club recently had a visit by a touch of royalty.
New member Jen McFeggan surprised her fellow Kiwanians by arranging to have the Grey Cup at her home when it was her turn to host the club’s weekly meeting on July 27.
It seemed like a typical summer meeting for the 30-plus members, who enjoyed an outdoor meal before heading inside for what they believed would be a quick agenda. They stopped in their tracks when they saw the Grey Cup sitting on a table.
“They were quite surprised,” McFeggan said. “Everyone got their pictures taken with it. They were all quite pleased.”
So how did the Canadian Football League’s championship trophy, donated by Governor General Earl Grey in 1909, wind up at a Ridgetown Kiwanis Club meeting?
McFeggan, who moved back home a couple of years ago following a 30-year policing career in Hamilton, is good friends with Tom Chalmers, a former co-worker who is the ‘keeper’ of the Grey Cup.
“Tom was an officer with me, mostly in traffic, and I was his boss at one time,” said McFeggan, who retired as a Sergeant with the Hamilton Police Service.
In his retirement, Chalmers found a job at the Canadian Football Hall of Fame at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, home of the Tiger-Cats.
Chalmers brings the trophy to the Grey Cup game, week-long activities in the host city, and special events around the country year-round.
McFeggan accompanied Chalmers to the 2022 Grey Cup in Regina last November and assisted in his appearances leading up to the championship game.
“He’s a good friend, so I had asked if he would possibly be interested in bringing the Cup to Ridgetown to show our group,” she said. “Our Kiwanis members are all volunteers, they do a lot of great work in the community, and I wanted to do a little something for them.”
McFeggan sent a letter outlining the many community services and projects performed by the Kiwanis Club for the betterment of youth and overall life in Ridgetown.
Chalmers took the letter to his boss for approval to bring the Grey Cup to Ridgetown.
“But we had to keep it a secret,” McFeggan said, as no one else knew the CFL championship trophy was coming to town.
She said they also had to wait a few days after the Grey Cup’s visit to post pictures online, per the Hall of Fame’s regulations.
Chalmers gave the Kiwanians a brief history of the Grey Cup, which he said was first awarded to the Toronto Varsity Blues in 1909.
And in McFeggan’s presence in Regina, the Grey Cup was presented to the Toronto Argonauts for a record 18th time in Regina following their 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Being a Hamilton police officer for 30 years, McFeggan was naturally disappointed her Tiger-Cats didn’t make it to the Grey Cup.
“Hamilton is hosting this year,” she said, as she hopes to attend the Grey Cup game and festivities at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, Nov. 19.
When she moved back to Ridgetown in her retirement, McFeggan was reminded how the CFL is second-fiddle to the NFL in local fan interest.
“I wish it were bigger down here like it is in Hamilton,” she said. “But there are some people around here who really understand and appreciate (the Canadian game).”
McFeggan grew up on the family farm near Turin and attended the former Orford Township Central Elementary and Ridgetown District High School before attending Police College.
She was hired by the former Hamilton-Wentworth Regional Police, which evolved into the Hamilton Police Service.
In retirement, McFeggan moved back home to be near family and friends.
She wanted to get involved in the community, so she called her long-time friend and former high school classmate, Mary Ann Hawthorne.
“I knew she was very big in Kiwanis, so I approached her about getting re-involved in the community again,” McFeggan said. “She brought me forward as a member of the Kiwanis, and they accepted me.”
“I loved growing up here, and I’ve really enjoyed my time since I’ve come back,” McFeggan said.
The Kiwanis Club of Ridgetown was chartered in 1947, initiating a number of community services, such as 4-H organizations, which they still support today.
The Kiwanians developed the town’s first recreation program in 1948 with baseball, basketball and swimming as members served as coaches, umpires, referees and lifeguards. The club hired a qualified physical training instructor to supervise parks and sports activities in 1951, which led to the creation of a full-time recreation director’s position.
Since the beginning, the club has promoted active lifestyles as an early supporter of the East Kent Memorial Arena and leading drives to build the swimming pool, tennis courts, splash pad and pavilion.
Most recently, the club made a significant pledge to the Ridgetown & Area Adult Activity Centre.
Since 1950, Kiwanians have organized the annual Santa Claus Parade, a highlight of the year for the community’s children.
The club introduced the annual Teddy Bear Picnic in 1990, which draws children and families from across the municipality for a day of fun, with all the proceeds going to the Children’s Health Foundation at the London Health Sciences Centre, which the club is a major contributor to the Kiwanis Kids Kare Center.
The club is also a major supporter of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and recently made a significant financial pledge to the new Children’s Treatment Centre.
The Ridgetown club also embraces Kiwanis International’s commitment to making a better world for children by supporting youth activities at the town’s schools, funding library book purchases, and hosting barbeques and Christmas dinners.
Kiwanis’ support for organizations includes RDHS Key Club for high school youth, which was chartered in 1955, and the Aktion Club for disabled adults, which started in 2008.
The club continues to recycle soft drink cans, which members collect at drop-off locations, as well as beer and liquor containers which are returned for refunds as the modest income helps support Kiwanis supported activities.
The Kiwanis Club has transitioned from being ‘meeting driven’ to ‘mission-driven,’ providing members with fun, fellowship and opportunities to provide important services to the community.
The Kiwanis Club meets every Thursday night and during the summer at members’ residences.
While they can’t guarantee a championship trophy will be at every meeting, the Kiwanis Club welcomes anyone interested in joining their winning team.
If you are interested in joining the Kiwanis Club, contact Allen Ure at 519-674-5551.