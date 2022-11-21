A drain snkaing back and forth along Centre Road may soon be reconstructed to keep new commercial development from getting all wet.
Adelaide Metcalfe council unanimously passed the first step: ordering a report from Spriet Associates after a request from the land owner of lot 21, concession two. Stormwater management is an issue with the Cuddy Drain, originally designed in 1952 for farmland, then upgraded through the decades but not to optimum standards.
“We’re all looking forward to having this drain request happen; it’s long overdue,” said Kurtis Smith at his last meeting as mayor.
Cuddy was most recently relocated in 2016 for Rona’s construction with a spillway added. Spriet already recommended a firm be appointed to reconstruct the drain after it was appointed in 2013 to update the assessment schedule, according to a report by drainage superintendent Andrew Neely.
“Through written correspondence it seems verbal conversations indicating the cost was determined to be prohibitive,” read the report.
CAO Morgan Calvert told council public information sessions may be happening.
““When we look at reconstruction projects like this, it can be quite expensive onto land owners. We are also understanding there are some servicing agreement disputes in the area, so this could cause some potential headaches for land owners along Centre Road,” said Calvert.
“So I just wanted to note that we are aware of some of the potential challenges that might come forward; so we want to make sure to keep our eyes and ears open, listen to folks along Centre Road and respond accordingly.”
Later in the Nov. 7 meeting, development charges were passed to help pay for the costs of infrastructure that come along with growth. They were originally planned to be implemented as soon as passed, but were extended to Jan. 1 to ease the burden on people who already started planning their building or expansions.
New Mayor Sue Clarke – who was still Coun. Clarke at this meeting – was the only opposed. Clarke said people came to her asking for a further extension of six to nine months. Coun. Mike Brodie was not in attendance.